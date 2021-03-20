Start transition discussion with gratitude, specialist says

Melissa O’Rourke has spoken to farm groups all over Iowa on the issue of farm transition. But the conversation never really goes away, and it doesn’t necessarily get easier.

O’Rourke, an Iowa State University Extension farm management specialist in northeast Iowa and also a practicing attorney, says there are a few basic things to keep in mind when talking about farm transition.

First of all, it’s worth understanding families have a way of procrastinating when it comes to wills and transitions. It’s natural. Nobody really wants to initiate something they know will be an uncomfortable discussion, O’Rourke says. And too many families just don’t want to confront any hard feelings, grudges or other issues that may be involved.

“I can tell you from my work in private practice and Extension that nine out of 10 families have issues of some kind,” she says. “It isn’t just you or your family. Don’t feel like you are the Lone Ranger. Don’t put it off.”

The second thing to remember is that if you need to have this discussion, you are lucky. About 80% of Americans inherit nothing, so if you own a farm and are having that discussion, you are already among the 20% of Americans who are lucky enough to have to worry about this issue, O’Rourke says.

What’s more, the median amount inherited by those 20% is about $49,000. In Iowa that’s less than 10 acres of land in most areas. So if you are looking at more than that you are already among the wealthiest people in America. Again, you’re lucky, she says.