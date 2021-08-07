State Fair celebrates coming back together

UPDATE
Masks required indoors at Illinois State Fair
New rules have been announced for those attending the Illinois State Fair in regards to mask wearing and grandstand attendees.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced new mitigations on Aug. 8 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant during the Illinois State Fair and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all fairgoers.
The Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield are in Sangamon County which is currently experiencing high transmission rates of the virus.
Now all fair attendees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in public indoor settings at the fair.
Additionally, all Grandstand concert goers must wear masks to all performances.
Ticketholders in the grandstand track area (also known as Standing Room Only) will be required to provide a print or digital copy of personal Vaccine Card, Vaccine Record, or Negative COVID-19 test within the 72 hours preceding the concert. Masks will be provided at the grandstand upon entrance as well as in other locations throughout the fairgrounds and must be worn over the nose and mouth indoors and for the duration of all grandstand performances.
Additional mitigations for the 2021 Illinois State Fair include:
• Fairgoers who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear masks at all times while attending the Fair. Anyone who is sick or exhibiting any of the following symptoms, including: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain or sore throat, should not attend the Illinois State Fair.
• Masks are required for all (including vaccinated individuals) in public indoor settings on the fairgrounds, including: Coliseum, Expo Building, Illinois Building, Dairy Building, Livestock Center, Artisans Building, Emmerson Building, Orr Building, Hobbies, Arts & Crafts and the Floriculture/Emmerson Annex.
• Masks are required for Grandstand ticket holders. Track ticket holders must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
• Masks are encouraged for participants and attendees of the Twilight Parade.
• Illinois Department of Public Health will have six vaccinations sites located throughout the fairgrounds:
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As the real estate expression goes, it’s all about location, location, location.
The Illinois State Fair in Springfield is taking that to heart this year. As the only state fair located on Route 66, it is introducing a permanent display of the iconic road on the fairground site.
Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon said the Illinois State Fairgrounds Route 66 Experience, a multiyear project focusing on the nation’s most iconic road, debuts on Aug. 12 when the 10-day fair opens.
Visitors will walk on the mini Illinois Route 66 from Chicago to the Chain of Rocks Bridge and learn about communities and attractions along way. The project, headed by the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, will also include classic car displays, Gordon said.
“The Route 66 Experience is going to totally transform gate 2 on the Illinois State Fairgrounds and make it a destination for visitors not only during the fair, but year-round,” he said.
The exposition will grow annually, culminating in 2026 as part of the 100-year anniversary celebrations of Route 66, he said.
A connecting road suits this year’s fair theme “One Illinois.”
“Coming off a year where the fair was canceled for the first time since World War II, we want to convey a show of unity and strength when people return to the fairgrounds in August,” Gordon said.
Among the ways the impact of the pandemic will be seen at the fair is the introduction of onsite mobile vaccination clinics during both the Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs, to give every fairgoer who wants one a chance to be vaccinated.
The staff is monitoring how things are going at county fairs and is constantly keeping up to date on any COVID-19 protocol changes that may affect-fair goers, Gordon said.
Specialty foods
Food is always an attraction, with the typical fair fare near the Midway rides, but the Illinois Specialty Growers Association section of the Illinois Department of Agriculture tent also features local foods and is a place to buy foodstuffs including sweetcorn, apple cider and peaches.
“It’s a place you can find a healthy treat at the fair,” said Raghela Scavuzzo, Illinois Farm Bureau local food programs manager.
This year the artisan fair, highlighted Aug. 13-15 at the tent, will be expanded to include many more cheeses, jams, jellies and other Illinois products celebrating the changes in the Illinois cottage food law.
Consumers also get a chance to meet and greet a featured grower or producer daily from 12:30-1 p.m.
The kids’ corner will include story times with Illinois authors and other activities.
It’s a celebration of the diversity of the state.
“And that’s just what’s happening at our tent,” Scavuzzo said.
Ag and tech celebrated
Agriculture Day will be celebrated Aug. 17 with lots of extras, tipping a hat to farmers and related industries. And of course the famous butter cow will be there for viewing all fair long.
Exhibits in the Orr Building are gathering STEAM, with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math exhibits featuring robotics. Events will even include drone races in the multi-purpose area.
“I’m sure that will be packed,” Gordon said.
Along with the new things this year, the fair will host more than 80 open and junior livestock shows.
Stephanie Hardy, the state fair’s events manager, said people are eager to attend the livestock shows. In mid-July, well ahead of deadlines, entries were flowing in.
The Governor’s Sale on Aug. 17 and the Parade of Champions are always popular, she said.
The grandstand shows are solid this year, with new specialized bar seating selling out quickly, Gordon said.
Another first at the state fair this year is an American Kennel Dog night at the fair Aug. 13.
“Tickets sales are going extremely well,” he said.
The year 2019 set all-time record for attendance and revenue for the fair. With the break in 2020, Gordon said everyone is really excited for the 2021 fair.
There seems to be more interest than ever this year as people are sick of sitting around home.
“It seems like we haven’t had a fair in 100 years,” Gordon said of the excitement level.