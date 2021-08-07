State Fair celebrates coming back together

UPDATE

Masks required indoors at Illinois State Fair

New rules have been announced for those attending the Illinois State Fair in regards to mask wearing and grandstand attendees.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced new mitigations on Aug. 8 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant during the Illinois State Fair and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all fairgoers.

The Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield are in Sangamon County which is currently experiencing high transmission rates of the virus.

Now all fair attendees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in public indoor settings at the fair.

Additionally, all Grandstand concert goers must wear masks to all performances.

Ticketholders in the grandstand track area (also known as Standing Room Only) will be required to provide a print or digital copy of personal Vaccine Card, Vaccine Record, or Negative COVID-19 test within the 72 hours preceding the concert. Masks will be provided at the grandstand upon entrance as well as in other locations throughout the fairgrounds and must be worn over the nose and mouth indoors and for the duration of all grandstand performances.

Additional mitigations for the 2021 Illinois State Fair include:

• Fairgoers who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear masks at all times while attending the Fair. Anyone who is sick or exhibiting any of the following symptoms, including: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain or sore throat, should not attend the Illinois State Fair.