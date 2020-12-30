State USDA career encompasses farm bills and pandemic

Greg Sidwell grew up on a grain and livestock farm in Cumberland County in southeastern Illinois. Working with his dad and his brother, he knew he would not become a farmer. He also knew he wanted an agriculture-related career.

Now on the precipice of retiring as executive director of the Jasper County USDA Farm Service Agency after almost 35 years there, he knows he chose the right job for him. He was able to help farmers through an alphabet soup of farm program abbreviations and be part of a changing agricultural landscape in the Midwest for almost three and a half decades.

IFT: How did you get started in this career?

SIDWELL: I attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and graduated in the fall of 1981 with a degree in agribusiness and economics. I thought I would like to be an Illinois Farm Business Farm Management field man like my grandfather, or be a bank loan manager. This (working for the USDA) wasn’t on my horizon when I was young, but it turns out, it was exactly what I was looking for. My first job was as the Henderson County executive director in Stronghurst for 28 months.

IFT: Tell us about your first day as the county executive director at the USDA’s Jasper County Farm Service Agency office in Newton, Illinois.

SIDWELL: Not only did I start my Jasper County career on March 3, 1986, we started sign-up for the 1985 Farm Bill the same day without handbooks or forms. We had guys come in to sign up and nothing to give them. It was a challenge to get it up and running. The 1985 Farm Bill brought Highly Erodible and Wetland Acres to our vocabulary as well as Commodity Certificates, the North Dakota Shuffle and CRP (the Conservation Reserve Program).