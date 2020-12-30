State USDA career encompasses farm bills and pandemic

Greg Sidwell grew up on a grain and livestock farm in Cumberland County in southeastern Illinois. Working with his dad and his brother, he knew he would not become a farmer. He also knew he wanted an agriculture-related career.
Now on the precipice of retiring as executive director of the Jasper County USDA Farm Service Agency after almost 35 years there, he knows he chose the right job for him. He was able to help farmers through an alphabet soup of farm program abbreviations and be part of a changing agricultural landscape in the Midwest for almost three and a half decades.
IFT: How did you get started in this career?
SIDWELL: I attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and graduated in the fall of 1981 with a degree in agribusiness and economics. I thought I would like to be an Illinois Farm Business Farm Management field man like my grandfather, or be a bank loan manager. This (working for the USDA) wasn’t on my horizon when I was young, but it turns out, it was exactly what I was looking for. My first job was as the Henderson County executive director in Stronghurst for 28 months.
IFT: Tell us about your first day as the county executive director at the USDA’s Jasper County Farm Service Agency office in Newton, Illinois.
SIDWELL: Not only did I start my Jasper County career on March 3, 1986, we started sign-up for the 1985 Farm Bill the same day without handbooks or forms. We had guys come in to sign up and nothing to give them. It was a challenge to get it up and running. The 1985 Farm Bill brought Highly Erodible and Wetland Acres to our vocabulary as well as Commodity Certificates, the North Dakota Shuffle and CRP (the Conservation Reserve Program).
IFT: What has been the most successful USDA program during your career?
SIDWELL: It depends how you define success. It could be the economic recovery programs for the coronavirus this year. We put a lot of money out. I also learned a lot about agriculture across the nation in administering these programs. At a national conference, this boy from cornfields in Illinois learned that oysters have to spend time on an ocean floor to mature and how they make that happen.
The Conservation Reserve Program has also been very successful over 35 years. It addressed a lot of erosion control and environmental issues.
IFT: What has been the most challenging program?
SIDWELL: The Emergency Conservation Program was the most difficult to administer because of the timing. It took time to get permission to administer funds. Producers had already started to clean up the fields before the paperwork was ready.
IFT: What is the most memorable program?
SIDWELL: A quail buffer program as part of CRP. In Jasper County, 900 acres were enrolled. The Soil and Water Conservation authority seeded the land at the edge of fields because seeding needed to be done the same time as farmers were busy planting corn and soybeans. The seed came from Iowa, where marijuana grows wild. The marijuana seeds were the same size as the ones we needed so they came through. I got a visit from local law enforcement. The sheriff told us there was a problem with marijuana in our CRP land. We had to do something about it. We didn’t want to replant everything, and we wanted to keep it on the QT. So, we went around on four wheelers and cut the plants out with little hatchets.
IFT: How did the 9/11 attacks in 2001 affect your life?
SIDWELL: My brother and I are about the only two people I know that something good came out of that day.
He was a commercial pilot for American Trans Airlines at the time. He was grounded in Puerto Rico on 9/11. He landed back in the U.S. in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 28. He went out the front door and came in the backdoor the long way around the world. He met a woman in Thailand who would become his wife. One day my sister-in-law asked what I would like her to bring me when she was visiting Thailand. “A woman just like you,” I said. I eventually went to Thailand to visit in 2004 and actually met my future wife. We married in 2006.
IFT: Why is now the right time to retire?
SIDWELL: I first became eligible on Aug. 15, 2015. My wife said it was too early for me to be home all the time. When the pandemic came and I worked from home, we decided we liked it. The events of this past year — COVID-19, MFP1, MFP2, CFAP1, CFAP2, WHIP+, Clear 30, to name a few — have also helped me to decide when to retire. My final day in the office will be Dec. 30.
IFT: What are you planning to do in retirement?
SIDWELL: I really don’t know yet. You usually hear people give one of two answers to that question. Either “Every day is a Saturday.” Or “I’m so busy I don’t know when I found time to work.” I don’t know which one I will be. But I will take it as it comes.