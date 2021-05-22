States add mental health resources for farmers

When David Brown talks to farmers, those working with them and supporting them, he personally understands the kinds of stress they are experiencing.

This spring, he survived a battle with COVID-19 that put him in a hospital for four days followed by weeks of recovery.

“It knocked me out,” he said.

The pandemic is causing extra pressure on rural health, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. In its “Mental Health Among Rural Adults and Farmers/Farmworkers” study, it found “two in three farmers/farmworkers (66%) say the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their mental health.”

Living in a pandemic is just one of the stressors farmers must deal with on a daily basis, said Brown, a behavioral health specialist with Iowa State University Extension. Unpredictable weather and markets add to the stress.

Brown has long been involved with these issues through such programs as the Iowa Concern Hotline, which started in 1985 in the heat of the farm crisis.

Hotline help

The 24/7 hotline offers counseling for anxiety, depression, financial concerns and legal education, and provides referral resources. In the first four months this year, the hotline received more than 1,300 phone calls.

“Those are pretty typical numbers,” he said. Most of them were from Iowa, but 44 were from Illinois, Missouri or other nearby other Midwestern states.

The help line (1-800-447-1985) has also became a cornerstone of the 12-state initiative that started in 2020 in an effort to coordinate, improve and expand mental health services for Midwestern farmers. This initiative, the North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center, received $27 million through the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network grant program administered by the USDA.