Students handle hands-on learning — remotely

Learning to weed, weld or wire is a whole lot tougher without hands-on learning.nBut it is happening every day as students learn physical skills even during a pandemic when schools are bouncing between in-person and remote learning.

Abby Jacobs didn’t idle a moment in November when the Peotone High School agriculture teacher learned with two days’ notice that her ag mechanics students would be remote learning until mid-January.

The northeastern Illinois high school teacher and FFA ag advisor went shopping.

She came back with all kinds of electrical components. In the two days her students were still in class, they built frames and put together kits so they could do electrical projects at home with Jacobs coaching online.

“My kids are very hands-on,” she said as she figured out the logistics of getting fresh flowers to at-home students for an upcoming horticulture project.

While the majority of her 80 students are back in class, she still has to plan classes to accommodate about a dozen students remaining fully remote.

In central Illinois, Olympia High School’s FFA advisor Bryce Hoffman is planning the group’s annual plant sale. Last year, his agriculture students had most of the prep work done for their fundraising event, but there was still some work to do at the rural school district in Stanford, Illinois, when the pandemic closed schools in March.

“I brought in my wife and kids and we finished the hanging baskets,” Hoffman said.

Olympia’s FFA students had taken orders online and had curbside pickup.