CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — No matter the accomplishments, most will credit a family member, colleague, teacher or leader for helping to get there.

Lauren Lurkins, Illinois Farm Bureau‘s director of environmental policy, says an aunt who was also an environmental lawyer inspired her.

Her mom’s sister, Kathy Hodge, with the odds against her, put herself through law school and became an environmental lawyer working in the field in the 1980s and 90s when she was often the only woman in the room.

“I looked up to her as a kid. To be a mom and so successful. She was a fierce advocate for her clients and did not take decisions lightly,” said Lurkins of her aunt, who is now retired.

Hodge was so inspiring that after getting her law degree, Lurkins worked for her aunt’s Springfield law firm for seven years before moving to Bloomington and her role at the Illinois Farm Bureau.

“She not only taught me the area of environmental law, she also taught me to be a fierce advocate and play to my strengths as a woman,” said Lurkins.

Her aunt wasn’t aggressive.

“She out-smarted them. She was very prepared and ready to advocate for her clients,” she said.

For Lurkins, it’s still all about making the complicated more simple and strategizing with the client to reach their goal. Instead of one client, Lurkins now represents 74,000 individuals and a policy book at the state farm bureau.

A-team energy

In agriculture today, there are whole teams of women in jobs traditionally held by men. The Agronomy team at the Illinois Soybean Association is one of those. It has seven members today: Abigail Peterson, Director of Agronomy; Megan Miller, Agronomy Programs Manager; Stephanie Porter, Outreach Agronomist; Jennifer Jones: Research Agronomist; Connie Copley: Agronomy Team Coordinator; Deanna Burkhart: Agronomic Programs Coordinator; and Kelsey Litchfield: Agronomic Outreach Coordinator.

“There’s a lot of energy here,” said Barhart, who grew up in a supportive farm family in McLean County in central Illinois and worked in breeding research and field trials with Monsanto and Bayer Crop Science before joining ISA.

The whole team worked together at the Illinois Soybean Summit in Champaign on Feb. 2 with several members leading seminars for farmers in their areas of expertise, including carbon credits and best practices.

Until now Miller, who develops and implements conservation agricultural research and outreach programs, had always been the only woman on a male team.

“This is the first time this happened,” said Miller of the specialized all-women agronomy team.

Porter, a certified crop advisor who has held a lot of different jobs, said this is the first time she really felt such a part of a strong, dynamic team.

“We come from diverse backgrounds and regardless of our ages, we all work together,” said Porter, who shares in-field insights through various media and recruits, advises, and learns from Illinois Soy Advisors.

As for her mentors, she names Celora D’Arcy, a crop science professor and researcher at the University of Illinois, and Nancy Pataky, director of the University of Illinois Plant Clinic.

“They helped guide me,” she said.

Litchfield also says she’s lucky to have great mentors and supporters. She grew up in a farm family in western Illinois near Galesburg, and was active in Knox County 4-H and FFA. She studied ag communications, aiming for a broadcast career. She soon had the opportunity to work with Colleen Callahan, a former agribusiness reporter, the director and founder of her own communications business, a former Illinois State Director of Rural Development, and the first woman Illinois Director of Natural Resources.

“She supported me every step of the way,” Litchfield said of Callahan. “She showed me you can have a whole suite of passions.”

Litchfield said was also inspired by Rita Frazer, an RFD Radio Network host she met as an intern.

“We finally have a Facebook page for Farm Week Now,” Frazer said of one of Litchfield’s contributions.

Frazer described her as having a “relaxed energy” and determination. She recalls Litchfield saying, “I’m going to be the next Orion Samuelson (an iconic ag broadcaster).”

Frazer and Litchfield have something else in common —Callahan helped both progress in their careers.

People are often inspired by others pioneers in their chosen careers.

“I was encouraged by ladies in the pork industry,” says Barb Determan, president of an Iowa-based marketing and communication company who lives on an Early, Iowa farm.

Determan also held the title of president in two respected agricultural organizations.

In 2001, when she became the second woman to be president of the National Pork Producers Council, she was mentored by Donna Reifschneider, the first woman president of NPPC in 1998.

“I was lucky I got to be on the board when she was still on it,” said Determan, who grew up on a pork and livestock farm in western Illinois.

She was later the pork producers representative on the U.S. Animal Health Association, which works to control animal diseases in the U.S. In 2017, she became its president.

“It was pretty cool. I was only the second woman to be president and only the second non-veterinarian president,” she said.

Now she mentors others.

“I just got off the phone 10 minutes ago from talking to a young woman in ag communication, talking her through what would work and what would not work (for her project).”

Determan shares her experiences with others so they can tell the ag story and also get the work done on and off the farm.