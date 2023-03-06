LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A cautiously optimistic mood among farmers vibrated through the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky, with attendance the highest in at least a decade.

Amid strong commodity prices, farmers still expressed concerns about getting the equipment and parts they need on time and at an affordable price this season.

Farming today requires a lot of “thinking ahead” especially when it comes to getting parts, said Ron Clauson, an Indiana farmer who toured the hundreds of exhibits with his nephew and great-nephew.

“If you want spring parts, you need to order them in the fall. If you want fall parts, you have to order them in the spring,” said the corn, soybean, and cattle farmer.

Today, it takes “more money with higher risk,” Clauson said.

Still, for his great-nephew, Harrison Burton, who loves everything about farming, touring the farm show is about the best 10th birthday he could wish for.

Somewhere in almost every conversation between vendors and farmers at the February 15-18 event, the question of supply comes up. “When will it be available? Will it be here in time for planting or harvest?” are common questions heard at many of the 900 exhibitor booths.

Several exhibitors say this is the best year they’ve seen for traffic and genuine interest from farmers.

“That defines a successful show,” said Ian Cox the spokesman for Kentucky Venues which operates the national farm show.

All 1.2 million sq. ft. of exhibition space and tractor pull tickets were sold out, he said.

A pair of western Illinois farming friends are very aware of the new pressures on farm budgeting today. Jeff Pendar of Avon, Illinois, says they have a lot invested, with diminishing returns because of high input costs and higher interest rates.

Vendors want things ordered and paid ahead of time, he said.

His friend, Pat Hohenbery of Maquon, Illinois, sees the same thing. He had to buy and pay for his anhydrous in August.

“They work with our money,” he said.

Exploring the farm show with them were their wives, who work together as nurses in Galesburg, Illinois. They initially introduced the farmers who also became great friends.

“Everywhere we go, we try something new and get a photo,” said Amy Pendar after she and Toni Hohenbery got a lively photo taken on the Hesston bull.

As always, inventions and trends catch the eye of farmers.

While it’s been on the scene for a little while now, a constant crowd gathered at the AGCO booth looking at the EZ-Drops nutrient application tool. Created by co-founders Andy Blackmer and Jeff Heinsohn five years ago, the system helps use chemicals wisely both for money savings and the environment, said Heinsohn of Kirkland, Illinois.

The northern Illinois farmer said the nutrient application tool is primarily used in corn and soybeans in the Midwest but is also used in cotton elsewhere.

“There’s tons of interest,” he says as people looked from one end of the sprayer boom to the other.

They developed the tool on their own farms.

“Now we’re both farmers and manufacturers,” Heinsohn said.

As well as new products, other important messages were dispensed including safety and the importance of using rollover bars on tractors.

Elizabeth Gordon, director of education and outreach for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, stood in front of a large model of a tractor with a crash test dummy and a smaller model with a child-sized version.

“It’s a realistic view of what happens,” she said of the models which show the frightening consequences of not using the roll bar or seat belts.

“You can talk safety all day, but put it in perspective and it’s real,” she said.