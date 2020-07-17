WOODLAWN, Ill. — Two organizations involved in farm life are partnering to get a better look at women’s lives on the farm.
The most recent Ag Census showed a 27% increase in the number of women managing or operating farms and ranches. Coupled with this, more women than ever are involved in other agricultural careers or studying agriculture in post-secondary institutions. For example, according to Dean Kim Kidwell at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, more than half the students in the College of Agricultural Sciences and more than 80% of the pre-vet class in animal science are women.
As the number of women involved in agriculture increases, Annie’s Project is taking a closer look at agricultural women’s involvement with its new survey, the Agriculture Women’s Community & Leadership Survey.
The results of the survey, sponsored by Annie’s Project and Farm Credit, will be used to help design educational programs to expand women’s involvement in their communities and agricultural organizations.
“Our interest is to strengthen rural and agricultural communities by tapping into the talents of the women living and working there”, said Doris Mold, Annie’s Project co-CEO.
“It is critical for us to also develop an understanding of the tools they need to become more effective leaders in their communities,” added Karisha Devlin, Annie’s Project co-CEO.
The goal of Annie’s Project is to empower farm and ranch women and growers to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information. Farm Credit is a nationwide network of 72 customer-owned financial institutions.
The survey, which takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, is open to anyone with an interest in women’s agricultural leadership and is open through August 20 at https://bit.ly/38HmMWe