‘Table set’ for higher farmland prices this year

While farmland prices in 2020 were generally steady, farm managers and appraisers with the 2021 Illinois Farmland Values and Lease Trends report, released March 18, said they are seeing prices moving upwards since the market rally in the fall.

“The table is set for an incredibly interesting 2021,” said Luke Worrell, overall chair of the Farmland Values Survey and Conference. “I expect findings next year will be more dramatic than we’ve seen for years.”

The annual announcement, made virtually this year, is sponsored by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

In contrast to the rising trends so far this year, there was little change between 2019 and 2020.

“Statewide data suggests we witnessed mild increases in values for excellent, good and fair soil types. A stable, yet slightly decreased, value was experienced amongst average soil types,” said Worrell of Worrell Land Services in Jacksonville, Illinois. “The largest increase was in ‘Class A’ farms, as high-quality farmland continues to carry the flag across the state.”

Excellent category land averaged $10,870 per acre in 2020 compared to $10,435 in 2019. Good category land was $8,446 compared to $8,335 in 2019. Average was $6,409, down slightly from $6,502; fair was $5,353, up slightly from $5,090.

Recreational land was $3,689, down from $3,904. Part of the reason for the drop was the uncertainty during the pandemic and the lower disposable income for many, Worrell said.

“These are statewide averages,” he said, noting that there were significant differences in different regions.