‘Table set’ for higher farmland prices this year

While farmland prices in 2020 were generally steady, farm managers and appraisers with the 2021 Illinois Farmland Values and Lease Trends report, released March 18, said they are seeing prices moving upwards since the market rally in the fall.
“The table is set for an incredibly interesting 2021,” said Luke Worrell, overall chair of the Farmland Values Survey and Conference. “I expect findings next year will be more dramatic than we’ve seen for years.”
The annual announcement, made virtually this year, is sponsored by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.
In contrast to the rising trends so far this year, there was little change between 2019 and 2020.
“Statewide data suggests we witnessed mild increases in values for excellent, good and fair soil types. A stable, yet slightly decreased, value was experienced amongst average soil types,” said Worrell of Worrell Land Services in Jacksonville, Illinois. “The largest increase was in ‘Class A’ farms, as high-quality farmland continues to carry the flag across the state.”
Excellent category land averaged $10,870 per acre in 2020 compared to $10,435 in 2019. Good category land was $8,446 compared to $8,335 in 2019. Average was $6,409, down slightly from $6,502; fair was $5,353, up slightly from $5,090.
Recreational land was $3,689, down from $3,904. Part of the reason for the drop was the uncertainty during the pandemic and the lower disposable income for many, Worrell said.
“These are statewide averages,” he said, noting that there were significant differences in different regions.
One of those standouts is Warren County in western Illinois. It was a hot spot in 2020 again. Prices there started going up about four years ago with abundant sales, and the trend continues. Warren County land prices are about $600 an acre or 5% higher than the rest of the region as a whole, said John Leezer of Leezer Farmland Sales in Tolon. He said he doesn’t know why this area is such a hot spot.
Low interest rates, ad hoc payments for farmers and higher commodity prices at the end of the year added to the trend of rising prices moving into 2021, he said.
In a survey of farm managers and appraisers, 89% said they expect prices paid for farmland to increase in 2021, with 52% expecting increases of between 5-10% and higher.
In northeastern Illinois, Class A land prices have increased by 10% in 2021 so far over the averages of 2020, said Jason Lestina, a farm manager with Land Pro in Oswego.
The prices there had been pretty stable the first nine months of 2020 before the commodity markets went up. Some Class A land is selling for $14,000 in his area now, he said.
Like land prices, farm managers reported that rental prices were stable in Illinois in 2020.
Most 2021 leases were signed before the grain market rally, said Leezer.
Some farmers are worried about upcoming rent increases, said Spencer Smith of Hertz Farm Management of Kankakee. Some growers in central Illinois may be in for $50-75 corrections this year if conditions remain the same, he said.
That trend may continue next year. In a survey taken in February, farm managers said they expected cash rent to rise in 2022, with 79% expecting 2022 cash rents to increase over 2021 levels; 11% expect 2022 cash rents to be the same as in 2021.
The annual survey of farm managers taken by Gary Schnitkey, University of Illinois agricultural economist, showed 2020 as a profitable year for most. On excellent quality farmland, traditional crop shares had an average income of $229 per acre, cash rent had $250 per acre, and custom farming had $300 per acre.
Farm managers expect the agricultural economy to remain strong in 2021, according to Schnitkey’s survey. Twenty percent expect 2021 to be a better year than in 2020, while 67% expected 2021 to be the same as 2020.
“Overall, 2020 was a good income year in agriculture,” he said.
Inflation is a concern, but Leezer said the farmers he works with are optimistic.