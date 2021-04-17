Teenager raises funds, volunteers to package food for community

PONTIAC, Ill. — Less than half an hour into a food packaging event she organized, Libby Larkin jumped up on a cooler high enough to see all her volunteers to congratulate them for already reaching 5,000 meals.

They knew they still had a long way to go to meet her goal of packaging 50,000 meals for local schools, daycares and food pantries, but volunteers cheered her on because they knew this 15-year-old powerhouse leader was going to make her goal.

Wearing a patriotic mask, blue rubber gloves, an FFA t-shirt and jeans, Libby went from table to table, making sure all the volunteers had what they needed.

She solved any problems as the volunteers put together almost 24,000 macaroni and cheese meals in the morning alone.

In the afternoon, volunteers packaged more than 26,000 cinnamon-diced apple oatmeal meals designed to provide an entire day’s nutrition.

“Sometimes one meal is all they will get in a day,” Libby said.

In all, about 150 volunteers packaged more than 50,400 meals on March 20 for people in this community in east central Illinois.

Leon Sporrer, event coordinator for Meals of Hope, the organization Libby worked with, has worked in 35 states for the group, which takes a hands-on approach to fighting hunger. It partners with volunteers who package the meals designed for extra nutritional value.

Sporrer has coordinated dozens of events like this, “but never one organized by a 15-year-old,” he said. “She’s beyond my favorite.”

Libby even wrote the grant, and it was approved on her first try, he said of the funding that made the event possible.