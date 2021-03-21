Ten years later, Farm Family of the Year still growing strong

When the Tennis family of Sumner, in southeastern Illinois, was named the Illinois Farm Family of the year 10 years ago, they were active in their community and using conservation-minded farming practices. Mark and Marsha’s three children were teenagers.

The children have grown to become a chiropractor (Mackenzie), a teacher (Maran) and a farmer (Markus). While the family has expanded to include a boyfriend, fiancé, a wife and the first grandchild on the way, the Tennises still farm in Lawrence County with the same principles they were recognized for in 2011.

Mark had good training to manage resources wisely. He grew up on a dairy farm as one of 10 siblings. Marsha was one of four daughters of a farmer who farmed with his father.

With so many siblings, there wasn’t room for all of them to farm together. Mark and Marsha ventured out and began their own farm with 40 acres.

Over the years, Marsha had a variety of jobs on the farm that changed as the children grew.

“It’s in my blood,” she said of working on tasks including bookkeeping, tillage, trucking and minding the grain bins and driers at harvest.

They farm with a neighbor and have never owned a combine themselves.

“He has the equipment, we have the trucks,” Mark said.

Like his parents, their oldest son Markus, is venturing into farming by buying and renting land. He trades labor for using equipment. They help each other.

Markus also has an off-farm job, but does all the planting. He had his wife, Megan, a kindergarten teacher, are expecting a child soon.