Top Illinois farmland soars 26% in 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Within the last three weeks, “a handful” of Illinois sales of bare farmland joined the $20,000 per acre club, Dave Klein of First Mid Ag Services told those attending the 2022 Illinois Farmland Values and Lease Trends annual book release in Bloomington March. 17.

One parcel of land selling for more than $20,000 was in Morgan County in west central Illinois, one in Champaign County in eastern Illinois, and one in LaSalle County in northeastern Illinois.

The prices today exceed those reported by Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Appraisers in 2021, which Luke Worrell, general chairman of the report, called “unprecedented.”

Prices for excellent farmland rose as much as 26% during 2021. That meteoric rise can take your breath away, said Worrell. Across the entire state, the regions with Class A farmland experienced a rise of 30% from two years ago, he said.

Another 2021 phenomena was the sheer number of sales, particularly auctions in the fall.

“We saw more Class A, excellent-quality acres be put on the auction block than in recent memory,” he said. “We finished 2021 strong and the first 10 weeks of ’22 show big time strength. No class was left out of the party. Everyone was up.”

The year 2021 “was pretty wild across all sectors,” Worrell said. Good category land was up 24%. Average farmland was up over 20%. Fair land was up 5% and recreational or mixed-use properties elevated significantly throughout certain pockets of the state, he said.