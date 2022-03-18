Top Illinois farmland soars 26% in 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Within the last three weeks, “a handful” of Illinois sales of bare farmland joined the $20,000 per acre club, Dave Klein of First Mid Ag Services told those attending the 2022 Illinois Farmland Values and Lease Trends annual book release in Bloomington March. 17.
One parcel of land selling for more than $20,000 was in Morgan County in west central Illinois, one in Champaign County in eastern Illinois, and one in LaSalle County in northeastern Illinois.
The prices today exceed those reported by Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Appraisers in 2021, which Luke Worrell, general chairman of the report, called “unprecedented.”
Prices for excellent farmland rose as much as 26% during 2021. That meteoric rise can take your breath away, said Worrell. Across the entire state, the regions with Class A farmland experienced a rise of 30% from two years ago, he said.
Another 2021 phenomena was the sheer number of sales, particularly auctions in the fall.
“We saw more Class A, excellent-quality acres be put on the auction block than in recent memory,” he said. “We finished 2021 strong and the first 10 weeks of ’22 show big time strength. No class was left out of the party. Everyone was up.”
The year 2021 “was pretty wild across all sectors,” Worrell said. Good category land was up 24%. Average farmland was up over 20%. Fair land was up 5% and recreational or mixed-use properties elevated significantly throughout certain pockets of the state, he said.
The surge in 2021 was a steeper climb than the last surge of high farmland prices in 2012, he said.
“We’re about one and half years into this surge,” he said. If it lasts about three years, like the last one, “I think we’re right in the middle of this uptick.”
Illinois’ neighbor to the west is seeing even higher farmland prices.
“Yesterday in Sioux County Iowa, 36.8 acres sold for $25,000 an acre. That’s just shy of $1 million for a short 40,” Klein said.
Worrell, a certified land consultant and accredited farm manager of Worrell Land Services, attributes some of the increase in 2021 to more stability in trade in than in recent years, higher commodity prices, increased demand and low interest rates.
The annual survey of farm managers and appraisers showed they expect that trend to continue in 2023, said Gary Schnitkey, University of Illinois ag economist.
The majority said they expect the price of corn to be above $5/bushel in 2023. The questions were asked before the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, so today they might say above $6, Schnitkey said.
Those surveyed said they also expect cash rent to go up next year.
Excellent farmland cash rent ranges from $300 to $400 per acre this year. Cash rents for good land vary from $250 to $360 per acre. Average farmland varies from $215 to $300. And fair land ranges from $160 to $250 per acre, Schnitkey said.
Worrell said he wasn’t surprised with the higher farmland prices in 2021. When the society gives its mid-term reports at the Farm Progress Show in August, he said he expects prices will be even higher.
The 2022 Farmland Values and Lease Trends report is available to purchase at www.ispfmra.org.