Town thrives thanks to local food connection with Chicago

FAIRBURY, Ill. — You will see “help wanted” signs in Fairbury like most other places in 2021. The owners of a diner here have closed and reopened during the pandemic with staffing challenges. But here you see more optimism than in most rural communities.

The connection to food producers in the surrounding areas has helped this community thrive during the pandemic.

“2021 is our best year ever — by a whole lot,” said Marty Travis, who grows organic produce, heirloom grains and fruit trees with his son Will at Spence Farms, the oldest farm in Livingston County.

They also head Down at the Farms, a food distribution service based in Fairbury. They deliver foods grown by more than 60 Central Illinois farmers to chefs, grocers, individuals and institutions in Chicago, more than two and a half hours away.

“For the last 18 years, economic development around local foods has been enormous for this community,” Travis said. “We take food to Chicago. The money comes back and we pass it around the community.”

Some of the prosperity can be attributed to Travis’ forethought. In early 2020, he began to hear about COVID-19 and talked to his chefs about having a plan if things shut down.

“Will and I had to figure out what to do if this did happen,” he said.

It happened. In one week in March, they went from delivering produce to 30-40 Chicago restaurants to only three.

Will used social media to get the word out that fresh organic produce from Central Illinois was available to Chicago residents. Soon they had a list of 200 people who wanted to buy it.