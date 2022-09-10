Transportation, housing big challenges for rural seniors

EFFINGHAM, Ill. — When Gustie Unkraut was not allowed to drive anymore, at age 90, it was life changing.

“I drove all my life. It makes a difference,” she said.

She usually went to Mass every day at 6:30 a.m., played cards with friends and was active in the Effingham community. Now she couldn’t drive because of a change in her vision.

“I thought they put me in jail,” she said with a chuckle. “Luckily, they didn’t throw away the key.”

She got her “get out of jail free” card by buying a house in Effingham within walking distance of St. Anthony of Padua Church.

That meant selling her farmhouse in 2019 to buy her new place in town. It was difficult to leave the farmhouse where she and her husband had raised their seven daughters and she had lived for 65 years.

She was active on the farm when she was young and said she likely misses driving tractor most. She still owns farmland.

“I watch the markets. It keeps me interested. You can’t give up on everything,” she said. “I go ahead and do what I can.”

Last week, the now-93-year-old baked for a church picnic.

“I am able and it is one way of giving back,” said the grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 15.

She misses her massive garden at the farm and the wide open spaces, but she loves the benefits of being independent.

“I didn’t change my lifestyle too much,” she said.

“It was right for her,” said her granddaughter, Chelsey Byers.

Unfortunately, Byers sees the issues older adults and their caregivers face in rural areas through her work as a University of Illinois Extension family life educator.

Byers, who is based in Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties, also had experience working with veterans receiving care for Alzheimer’s disease and leads workshops for caregivers and older adults on various topics, so she sees the struggles first hand.

One of the biggest issues for elderly people in rural areas is finding the right living situation, especially with special needs like memory care.

“There may be smaller units and longer waiting lists,” Byers said, or the opening may be in a town farther away from friends and family.

Families may also have more limited choices because of their financial situations. There may be fewer spaces available for those with Medicaid, Byers said.

Eldercare Locator is a government service that helps caregivers get started in knowing what facilities are options within their zip code, she said.

‘Fallout’ from closures

The pandemic made challenging situations worse for nursing home residents as their advocates weren’t allowed inside the facilities, said Angela Van Pelt, Long-Term Care Ombudsman.

She and six of her staff hear complaints and advocate for residents in 900 facilities across Iowa, authorized by the federal Older Americans Act.

“We did see fallout,” she said.

Some issues were related to visitation during the pandemic, others to basic grooming and care for residents during a time of staff shortages.

The big issue now is facility closures. A nursing home may not get the funding it needs or have enough staff, so it closes. They are required to give residents and their family notice, but often the time is short and it is difficult to find a new home.

“We will see that continuing. We’re just at the beginning of that,” Van Pelt said. In the first half of this year, 29 nursing homes closed in Iowa alone.

Recently, more “involuntary discharge” letters are being sent out to residents at a time when staff turnover means they don’t know people individually as well. Sometimes it’s for behavior or payment. The payment may be delayed by Medicare. People may not realize they can appeal such letters, said Van Pelt, whose office also helps with this.

The ombudsman team also helps connect families with resources and information about their rights.

“Every barrier you encounter becomes another frustration,” she said.

Sometimes the ombudsman helps with small things that make a big difference. She gives an example of a resident who wanted to bring her pet to her new home. At first the facility was reluctant to help, but agreed to it when an advocate pleaded the case. People may not realize they can appeal such decisions.

“That really warmed the heart of the staff too,” Van Pelt said.

Such stories strike a chord with Van Pelt. When her parents were unable to care for themselves in rural Madison County, Iowa, she moved them into her home for more than two years and worked hard to access services they needed. She saw first-hand how “complex” the system is. Even with her education and background, she found the process frustrating at times.

“That experience fueled my passion for where I am now,” she said.

And Van Pelt said efforts are being made to help people remain in their homes and communities longer.

Transportation and health

As Unkraut experienced in rural southern Illinois, transportation is “a real challenge” for many older residents in Knox County, Missouri.

The county, the third smallest in the state, doesn’t have regular public transportation, no taxis and very little bus service, said Lori Moots-Clair, Knox County health department director. At the same time, many services older residents need require transportation to get there.

It is particularly challenging for seniors needing specialist doctors, with the closest being 100 miles away in Columbia or 50 miles away in Quincy, Illinois, she said.

The county does have some health care options, including two nurse practitioners and a clinic for blood draws.

County residents are able to access physical, speech and occupational therapy as a nonprofit service. The services are also offered in-home in rural areas.

Moots-Clair’s budget must pay the out-of-county therapists at a higher rate and cover transportation costs which stresses their resources. Some therapists must drive 60 miles to reach those in need here. Moots-Clair, who is also a registered nurse, said she is afraid they won’t be able to keep the program if they continue to lose $60,000 to $80,000 a year.

Prepared meals at reduced prices are also available for Knox County residents, both at meeting centers and with some deliveries by volunteers. But there aren’t enough volunteers to deliver the meals to people in the most rural areas.

Here, too, nursing home closures and low staffing are “major public health concerns,” she said. A nursing home in a neighboring county recently closed, which is a concern as there is only one nursing home in Knox County. When Knox County Nursing Home, which is “typically full,” needs to find a home for someone, it will be a neighboring county.

There is some senior housing here, although it may need updated. Hospice is offered, but there are fewer volunteers for extra services than in the past.

Knox County has no assisted living spaces, nor are there specialized memory care nursing units in the county, Moots-Clair said.

“There are no in-between housing options,” she said.

Here, at least 22% of the population is over age 65 and 14.2% of all residents are in poverty.

Even though the rural communities have isolation and transportation issues, the benefits of living here often outweigh them.

“We seem to rally and take care of people,” Moots-Clair said.

The usual tips for aging better — including eating well, moving more and managing stress — are good ideas for all of us, Byers said.

“But you can’t discount having a purpose and social engagement,” she said, giving the example of her grandmother’s active social life with her church and community.

“People took a hit during the pandemic when they were not allowed to get out and about. We are social beings,” Byers said.

Her grandmother learned how to use Facetime to talk to and see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Sometimes it was a forced learning curve,” Byers said.