Transportation networks show dynamic shifts since 2020

Changes in transportation networks following bottlenecks at California ports in 2021, disruptions of barge traffic on the Mississippi River because of drought, and a potential rail strike continue to create issues affecting farmers.

Bobby Martens, Extension economist and associate economics professor at Iowa State University, said during the Pro Ag Outlook webinar series Nov. 9 that farmers need to be aware of, and prepared for, changes in transportation.

The Mississippi River low- water woes come on the heels of pandemic supply chain disruptions. Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach were backed up, creating a bottleneck. This year, freight to these ports from Asia was down 21%.

At the same time, traffic from Asia increased at East Coast ports and in the Gulf of Mexico. It was up 41%.

The 2020 bottlenecks created a “big network shift,” Martens said.

“When there are dynamic changes of where products enter the U.S., there is also big implications on freight,” he said. It affects truck traffic across the country.

Another shift is where trucks are going. In Iowa, for example, the ethanol industry has caused more trucks moving within the state.

Meanwhile the price of oil and diesel for transportation affects the grain basis, he said.

While the low water levels along the Mississippi River caused significant disruption in the movement of barges in October, it is “not outside the guard rails” of what is normal, he said.

“I’m not saying it’s not a big deal,” Martens said. “Low water levels are a concern.”

Railway or freight systems can’t fill gaps in waterways transport, he said.

The land options have lower capacity. It takes 16 railcars to carry what a single barge can and the equivalent of 1,050 semi-trucks are needed to match the contents of a 15-barge tow, he said.

Directional transportation flow is another issue. The national rail system, designed to tie east to west in the early days, remains more oriented in those directions, while river traffic is often north-south.

Another changing factor in transportation is the increased use of Precision Schedule Railroad system, Martens said. The PSR was designed to make railroads more efficient and help company bottom lines.

However, this business practice has the potential to decrease rural services. This is a concern for grain co-ops affecting the timing of their services to customers. It also effects transportation to ethanol plants, which may impact future soy crush centers in Iowa and be an issue for ranchers who need feed.

The average speed of trains has also decreased since the 1980s, increasing wait time.

At the same time, a potential rail strike still threatens. While a tentative agreement was made between rail companies and unions in September, it was not ratified, Martens said. Nine unions have voted, seven approved it, but two turned it down, so there could be a strike next month.

“There could still be a strike on Dec. 4,” he said.

Martens said although logistics problems exist, it is an exciting time for transportation in the U.S.

“There are opportunities to be a global player out there, but we have to be ready for some of these dynamic changes,” he said.