UAW rejects new deal with Deere

UAW rejects new deal with Deere

Deere Strike

Dozens of members of the UAW's Local 281 took to the picket lines outside John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline Thursday morning after the union and Deere failed to reach a contract agreement. Picket lines also are active in Moline, Milan and Davenport. 

The UAW has voted down the latest offer from Deere and Co. aimed at resolving a strike.

The margin appeared close to 55% to 45% on Tuesday evening.

The tentative agreement offered improved wages and benefits from the initial agreement, which was overwhelmingly voted down Oct. 10. The six-year contract would’ve covered about 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. The strike will continue without the ratification of the agreement.

It's a setback for workers and the company, who've been meeting in close negotiations since before the strike.

