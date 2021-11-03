UAW rejects new deal with Deere

The UAW has voted down the latest offer from Deere and Co. aimed at resolving a strike.
The margin appeared close to 55% to 45% on Tuesday evening.
The tentative agreement offered improved wages and benefits from the initial agreement, which was overwhelmingly voted down Oct. 10. The six-year contract would’ve covered about 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. The strike will continue without the ratification of the agreement.
It's a setback for workers and the company, who've been meeting in close negotiations since before the strike.