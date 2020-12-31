Uncertainty marks 2021 Illinois legislative schedule

As with other industries, agriculture is at a legislative standstill in Illinois.
COVID-19 has disrupted lawmaking like it has virtually every other segment of society. Meanwhile, members of the General Assembly are biding their time while considering the priorities for 2021.
“We don’t know when we’re going back to session. As numbers increase and things change, we just don’t know yet,” said Rep. Sonya Harper. “There has not even been talk of legislation yet.”
Harper, D-Chicago, is chair of the House Agriculture and Environment Committee.
Major policy decisions are not on the horizon.
“I’ll be convening a meeting to see what those issues are in 2021,” she said. “It will be kind of a discovery and listening kind of year.”
Earlier in 2020 some committee members convened what they called a food accessibility working group. While the issue had importance before, COVID-19 has put a spotlight on it. Like other legislators, Harper is open to suggestions on addressing the issue of local food delivery systems.
“We want to pair that with this big emphasis we see on the lack of healthy food access that this pandemic has exposed,” Harper said. “We want to see how we can further ensure our own healthy food supply here in Illinois. We see it as important, especially in times of a pandemic.”
Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, would like to see movement made on increasing biodiesel usage. He is in the process of drafting a bill that would call for a 20% blend, at least for fleets of government vehicles.
“That will be good for Illinois farmers,” he said. “Even the city of Chicago is not using the 20% biodiesel. I think there’s only one park district in Chicago that uses it. We’d like to get more out of it. It’s cleaner burning and better for the environment. It’s an easy win. We’re going to take the credits we get for the 5% and take it to the 20% and let it expire in a couple of years.”
Meier said he is “tweaking” the proposal.
“I’m still studying it. I’m probably going to carry it,” he said of the bill proposal. “It will use up more Illinois soybeans, so that will be good. Bioproducts will be good for our livestock industry. We’re trying to increase these credits for everybody.”
Kevin Semlow of the Illinois Farm Bureau said much rides on the future of Michael Madigan, the long-time Democratic Speaker of the House, who has been tainted by a federal corruption investigation that has touched his office. Some fellow Democrats have called for Madigan to step down.
“It’s going to be a weird year,” Semlow said. “Until we figure out the speaker fight, nothing is going to happen.”
He does have concerns about the sales tax exemptions that have long been in place for agricultural purchases. The exemptions for feed, seed, fertilizer, chemical and ag equipment could be targeted as the government wrestles with burgeoning debt. A referendum to boost taxes by an amendment to the state Constitution calling for a graduated income tax failed in November.
“They’re looking at closing business tax loopholes as they call it,” Semlow aid. “Those things are very crucial for agriculture. We also want to make sure that funding for the Department of Agriculture and crucial programs aren’t cut, such as meat and poultry inspectors.”
Harper said that in addition to the local foods initiatives, she will continue to work on protecting farmers in the wake of market disruptions that were partly a result of COVID.
“We are concerned with making sure that farmers and ag business rebound from the effects of COVID-19, especially now, with budget cuts,” she said. “We’re looking for protection from any further budget cuts that may come.”
Meier, who farms in Washington County, has praise for his Democratic colleague with an urban background.
“After she was appointed chair of ag, I’ve had Sonya to the farm,” he said. “I’ve taken her to a seed-processing plant here. She was going to bring more of her colleagues down last summer, but with COVID that didn’t happen.
“She didn’t grow up on a farm but she’s learning and trying. I give her great credit for that. She comes and listens. I’m grateful to have someone to work with.”