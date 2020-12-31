Uncertainty marks 2021 Illinois legislative schedule

As with other industries, agriculture is at a legislative standstill in Illinois.

COVID-19 has disrupted lawmaking like it has virtually every other segment of society. Meanwhile, members of the General Assembly are biding their time while considering the priorities for 2021.

“We don’t know when we’re going back to session. As numbers increase and things change, we just don’t know yet,” said Rep. Sonya Harper. “There has not even been talk of legislation yet.”

Harper, D-Chicago, is chair of the House Agriculture and Environment Committee.

Major policy decisions are not on the horizon.

“I’ll be convening a meeting to see what those issues are in 2021,” she said. “It will be kind of a discovery and listening kind of year.”

Earlier in 2020 some committee members convened what they called a food accessibility working group. While the issue had importance before, COVID-19 has put a spotlight on it. Like other legislators, Harper is open to suggestions on addressing the issue of local food delivery systems.

“We want to pair that with this big emphasis we see on the lack of healthy food access that this pandemic has exposed,” Harper said. “We want to see how we can further ensure our own healthy food supply here in Illinois. We see it as important, especially in times of a pandemic.”

Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, would like to see movement made on increasing biodiesel usage. He is in the process of drafting a bill that would call for a 20% blend, at least for fleets of government vehicles.