When Congress passed its large Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, it featured two very big items. One was a one-time payment to individuals. The other was a small business loan program known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Farmers faced uncertainty about the PPP but were told to apply.
And then the money ran out.
Now that some of the smoke has cleared it appears farmers can use the PPP — or they could if there was still any money remaining.
The demand was so strong for the new program that federal officials announced April 16 it had run through the $349 billion that had been allocated to it. Republican leaders of Congress immediately pushed for a $250 billion expansion of the program while Democrats in Congress balked at the increase unless funding was also included for hospitals and food relief efforts.
“It’s kind of a difficult time right now,” said Kristine Tidgren, head of the Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation at Iowa State University. “We literally just got guidance this week and then the program ran out of money.”
The CARES Act outlined a number of funds, including close to $50 billion for USDA. According to Bloomberg News, the Trump administration would like to make purchases of milk and meat products as part of a $15.5 billion initial aid package to farmers rattled by the coronavirus, said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
“We want to purchase as much of this milk, or other protein products, hams and pork products, and move them into where they can be utilized in our food banks, or possibly even into international humanitarian aid,” Perdue said in a Fox Business interview April 15.
Perdue said he also wants to include direct financial assistance to farmers in the bailout.
The combination of direct payments to farmers and bulk government purchases of commodities parallels the approach the Trump administration followed in its $28 billion agriculture trade bailout over the past two years. That aid included $1.2 billion in bulk purchases in the first year including pork, beef, dairy and fruits and vegetables and an additional $1.4 billion for such purchases the second year.
But the PPP was aimed at pumping money into the small business community with the goal of keeping businesses alive and keeping people employed. Operated through the Small Business Administration (SBA), it offered loans to businesses with 500 or fewer employees. There would be no loan fees and no requirement that the applicant be unable to get credit elsewhere. No collateral was needed and the potential exists for the loans to be forgiven.
Dale Lattz, of FBFM, a cooperative educational program affiliated with the University of Illinois, said the PPP was “a very unique program rolled out very quickly.”
The loan amount allowed in the program was 2.5 times the borrower’s average monthly payroll cost, with a cap of $10 million. For example, if a business had an annual payroll of $125,000, with no one employee making over $100,000, the total loan amount would be $25,000.
For many businesses the total would amount to 20.83% of payroll cost, so for a single operator using himself or herself as the employee the loan could be for $20,833.
The program operates through existing lenders. Tidgren and Lattz both advise farmers to continue to talk to their lender about the program and whether it would be useful to apply in the hope that Congress will approve an increase in funding soon.
“Stay in touch with your lender,” Tidgren said. “Keep your eyes open.”
Both also credit SBA with trying to implement a large program in a very short time, something Tidgren called “a herculean task.”