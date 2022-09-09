‘Urban-centric’ system a challenge for rural care

Experts on health policy from the Southern Illinois University Medical Department of Population Science and Policy summarized challenges in rural care issues and policy.

Vistrit Choudhary is health policy coordinator and an expert on population science and policy at the School of Medicine. T.J. Albers, a health policy coordinator, supports partners across central and southern Illinois with policy analysis and evaluation. He drafts reports for stakeholders and community partners about how state and federal policies will impact health and health care in the region.

IFT: What are the biggest challenges for rural seniors today? If some are being addressed, how?

CHOUDHARY: Seniors across rural Illinois and America struggle to navigate a health care system which is designed to be urban-centric. This leads to challenges in terms of accessing care, lack of integrated social services and isolation, both social and geographical.

The lack of access to health care is driven both by issues of nursing home closure and lack of a trained workforce, but also lack of basics such as transportation, food and housing.

According to a 2018 paper by the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) and the Banatao Institute at University of California-Merced, 15% of rural seniors lack access to a vehicle, making it hard for these seniors to keep doctor’s appointments, take shopping trips or participate in social events. This translates to 15% fewer doctor’s appointments, and 65% lower participation in social events.

All this can exacerbate some of the pre-existing health challenges that seniors face in terms of chronic physical and mental illnesses.

Hence, things that many of us take for granted, such as transportation, can have an outsized impact in all facets of rural senior’s life. The challenge of transportation can be partially mitigated by the use of telehealth and broadband access, but problems of social isolation need a community- driven approach.

IFT: What are some resources for seniors they may not be aware of?

ALBERS: There are many resources that are beneficial to seniors, but lack of marketing means few seniors or caregivers are aware of available resources.

For example, the Illinois Department on Aging has developed a mapping tool that lists the county and services that are available, including Adult Protective Services, Area Agency on Aging, Care Coordination Unit, In-Home Service, Adult Day Service, Emergency Home Response Service, Automated Medication Dispenser Service and Home Delivered Meals. Seniors can visit the IDOA website, select their county from the dropdown menu and the service that they are requesting.

Seniors may also be unaware of an important, potentially life-saving resource that they currently use every day, their Apple Watch. The Apple Watch and other wearable technology have a fall detection feature that uses an accelerometer and gyroscope to detect when a user has taken a bad fall. The CDC found that 36 million falls are reported among older adults each year, leading to over 32,000 deaths. This technology can save lives.

IFT: Are nursing home closures a problem in the area you cover. How are people coping?

CHOUDHARY: Nursing home closures, along with closures of other rural health facilities, continues to pose a challenge to the wellbeing of seniors. The Springfield region itself has seen two nursing home closures in December 2021.

Needless to say, lack of nursing home space is a challenge. However, if we dig deeper into these closures, we find that nursing homes face the same workforce challenges as the rest of the rural health industry. This can adversely affect the financial health of facilities that are already hurting as they try to grapple with rising staffing costs.

For general health care, digital technologies such as telemedicine can help bring care closer to where the patient is, but especially for seniors, any telemedicine intervention should be accompanied with a community based, digital inclusion and digital literacy campaign.