USDA invests in meat processing facilities

MARION, Ill. — A major meat processing facility is in the works for southern Illinois as part of a federal program created during the COVID pandemic and designed to increase meat processing capacity.

The ownership team of Saline River Farms announced the launch of a plant that will process nearly 60 million pounds of beef and pork annually in the Williamson County community of Creal Springs. A USDA representative announced that the agency has targeted nearly $7 million for the plant. The money will come in a grant.

“We’re looking to fill a void for a food supply problem not only in southern Illinois but in the nation,” said Brent Clark, who leads the four-person ownership team. “It started in June 2020 with a simple conversation about meat processing. It was a real problem.”

Clark added that the problem may have been worse than the general public realized, as many processing plants were backed up more than a year.

“We were a few days short of a real catastrophe,” Clark said. “And the constriction in processing has not gotten better — it has gotten worse.”

The plant — expected to be up and running in about 18 months — will process about 40 million pounds of beef and 27 million pounds of pork annually, according to Clark. The business will employ up to 400 workers.

The press conference at Williamson County Veterans Airport here came in conjunction with an announcement by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack of $223 million in grants and loans to support small- to mid-size processing facilities.

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Illinois state development director for USDA, said the agency has earmarked $6.884 million for the Saline River project.

Though the plant will be built in nearby Creal Springs, Marion Mayor Mike Absher said that the entire region will benefit.

“I’m proud that we have local people with an idea to fill a void and put their energy and capital together to bring what is going to be an extraordinary development,” Absher said. “Even though it is not in Marion proper, there’s no question Marion and other communities will be affected.”

Clark said the management team has gotten interest from beef and pork producers from seven states, and some have made commitments to deliver their animals for processing.

“One of the largest cattle owners in America right now sends all his cattle to the West. He wants to utilize this plant,” Clark said.

“We’re talking with producers from Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. There is a huge pork producer in Hamilton County (Illinois) who takes all his hogs to Indiana. He’s going to be coming here. The market is developing as we build. We’ve been bombarded with people wanting to bring their cattle in.”

The 83,000-square-foot facility will be built on a 180-acre site. Illinois Route 166 — a two-lane highway that will be widened — will handle trucks coming and going from the plant.

Clark said a holding lot has the capacity of about half a day’s load of live animals, equivalent to about 125 cows.