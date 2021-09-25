Vacant lots in Chicago now educate and grow food

CHICAGO — On the west side of Chicago is a little oasis, a food forest in a formerly vacant lot with tomatoes by the handful and pears and apples ready to pick.

Along with the fruit trees, towering old trees add shade to the ground dotted with tree stump seats for CCA Academy high schoolers to gather to learn or to plan their next project here.

A bright sign welcomes the public to the Permaculture Park, explaining it is an agricultural ecosystem intended to be sustainable.

This green site in the 1300 block of S. Pulaski Road in the North Lawndale community is part of a grade 10 to 12 alternative school and charter high school for students who had left other schools. Urban agriculture has grown to be an important part of this inner city high school.

CCA Academy has six lots that had been filled with debris. In 2017-18, the school started to develop them, planting 70 fruit trees and bushes.

“Food forests take 5 to 7 years, and we are in our fourth year,” said Myra Sampson, the school’s principal, CEO and founder 43 years ago. The project stemmed from her interest in teaching students about healthy foods.

“It’s amazing how much progress has been made,” said Nancy Zook, the school’s director of sustainability and community engagement, who has been a teacher here for 14 years.

The food forest is still a work in progress, said Andrew Hockenberry, the school’s sustainability assistant.

It’s not picture perfect but has a practical beauty, with crops for the picking and spots to sit and enjoy nature in North Lawndale, one of the poorest communities in Chicago.