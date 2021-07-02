Veterans Victory Farm offers true employment

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Veronica Porter combines her compassion for veterans and her passion for growing and sharing healthy food in many things she does.

Her grandfather was an organic farmer, and several members of her family served in the military. Her father, father-in- law and her husband are all veterans.

“So it is instilled in me,” she said.

These experiences led her to establish Veterans Victory Farm in Naperville. The farm grows organic foods using regenerative practices and provides jobs for veterans, including those who suffered from traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“There’s a brotherhood and camaraderie. It is focused. It is healing,” she said of veterans working together.

Gardening has been clinically proven as therapy, and she felt it was necessary to have more opportunities for veterans in agriculture.

“If I can’t find a program I think is needed, I see if I can make it happen,” she said. “Veterans are used to helping others. It is difficult for them to ask for help. It’s not natural.”

Veterans need to be occupied, feel valued and have a purpose, Porter said. Veterans Victory Farm is organized as a business, not a nonprofit. Veterans and others working here earn $15 an hour.

While it is important for the workers to be dependable, there is some leeway. Providing opportunities is not a math equation that needs to be solved, she said.

“Each person is an individual who needs to be given opportunities to work through what they need to work through,” said Porter, who has a long history of working with church ministries and adults and teens with mental and developmental disabilities.