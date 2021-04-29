Vilsack dispels rumors about Biden climate policy

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack wants to talk about climate and biofuels and farm support programs. But sometimes he has to take a moment to deal with other things.
That was the case last week when Vilsack had to take time during a meeting with agricultural reporters to dispel a rumor that the Biden administration was going to limit beef consumption.
“There is no effort designed to limit people’s intake of beef coming out of President Biden’s White House or coming out of the USDA,” Vilsack said during a meeting of the North American Agricultural Journalists annual meeting.
“I mean, sometimes folks, you know, in the political world games get played, and issues are injected into the conversation, knowing full well that there’s not a factual basis for the issue, but also knowing that somebody is going to pick it up and somebody is going to ask about it and all of a sudden becomes an issue. There was no desire, no effort, no press release, no policy paper, none of that, that would support the notion that the Biden administration is going to suggest that people eat less red meat, or that the USDA has some program that’s designed to reduce meat consumption. It’s just simply not the case.”
The lengthy denial came after some media outlets said the Biden administration’s plan to cut carbon emissions included limiting beef consumption.
He also shot down the rumor that the administration might use eminent domain to take land for conservation and climate purposes, saying simply that is “not going to happen.”
Instead, Vilsack said, the administration’s climate strategy will be based on voluntary incentives and programs such as the CRP.
And he said USDA will also look at non-climate items that may be useful. For example, the COVID-19 pandemic led to changes in the school food program that allowed USDA to find ways to feed children during the summer months. That worked well in channeling needed food aid to children, and the administration may look at ways of continuing it.
When the COVID discussion with reporters extended to vaccines, Vilsack said he hopes farmers understand that vaccines work and that they get vaccinated. Rural areas, he says, already face health care issues due to an aging population and distance issues in getting health care. Getting vaccinated would be a good idea for rural residents.
Vilsack said the move last year of the Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to Kansas City from Washington, D.C., led to severe staff shortages because many career workers decided not to make the move. He said it is likely that in an effort to fill needed positions, USDA may hire people for work in either location.
Finally, he said biofuels are important for agriculture and he was impressed that during a recent administration meeting regarding climate policy that new Environmental Protection Agency head Michael Regan mentioned the importance of biofuels in climate policy.