Vilsack dispels rumors about Biden climate policy

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack wants to talk about climate and biofuels and farm support programs. But sometimes he has to take a moment to deal with other things.

That was the case last week when Vilsack had to take time during a meeting with agricultural reporters to dispel a rumor that the Biden administration was going to limit beef consumption.

“There is no effort designed to limit people’s intake of beef coming out of President Biden’s White House or coming out of the USDA,” Vilsack said during a meeting of the North American Agricultural Journalists annual meeting.

“I mean, sometimes folks, you know, in the political world games get played, and issues are injected into the conversation, knowing full well that there’s not a factual basis for the issue, but also knowing that somebody is going to pick it up and somebody is going to ask about it and all of a sudden becomes an issue. There was no desire, no effort, no press release, no policy paper, none of that, that would support the notion that the Biden administration is going to suggest that people eat less red meat, or that the USDA has some program that’s designed to reduce meat consumption. It’s just simply not the case.”

The lengthy denial came after some media outlets said the Biden administration’s plan to cut carbon emissions included limiting beef consumption.

He also shot down the rumor that the administration might use eminent domain to take land for conservation and climate purposes, saying simply that is “not going to happen.”