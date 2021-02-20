Volunteering, family see farmers through tough years

The past couple of years have been more like tackling a giant obstacle course than navigating a friendly corn maze.

Yet, farmers and health care workers are finding their way through.

“No one is more adaptive than a farmer or a nurse,” said Pam Robbins, a nurse married to a fifth-generation farmer. “We will find a way over it, under it, or around it to get to the other side.”

Her husband, Jim Robbins, has been soldiering through the last few years along with other grain farmers in the Midwest. He is pleased to see corn and soybean prices rise in recent months. He is also relieved he was granted a building permit and finished construction of his grain bin in time to store the 2020 harvest. Now he can capitalize on marketing options.

Only one year earlier, Midwestern farmers left thousands of acres unplanted on soggy ground, commodity prices were low and they worried about being able to try again in 2020.

Still, 2020 brought some highlights for Jim in his 40th cropping year. During harvest, his brother Bob was back driving an auger cart. He had heart problems earlier in the year but was able to join brothers Jim and Tom, and nephew Michael at harvest.

“After Bob’s heart issues were fixed, all he wanted to do was drive the auger cart. It was fun to have the Robbins boys at the home farm,” Jim said.

Pam took a photograph of Bob smiling from the tractor seat.

“That’s the picture on his prayer card,” she said.

Bob died of COVID-19 on Nov. 7, 2020. He also had heart disease and pneumonia, Pam said.