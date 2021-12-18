Warmer, wetter winter may be on the way across Illinois

Illinois farmers may expect a winter that will be warmer and wetter than normal, meteorologists say.

Driving the forecasts is the Pacific climate phenomenon La Niña.

“The outlook through February is really leaning into La Niña conditions,” said Illinois state climatologist Trent Ford. “Generally speaking, we have the best odds for above-normal temperatures. But that time period is when we have our most variable conditions anyway, so we can still see cold snaps and other weather events.”

Short term, Illinois may experience more standard winter weather, said Dan Hicks of Freese-Notis Weather.

“We’ll have an above-normal temperature trend through Christmas,” Hicks said. “As we get into late December and January, there may be a trend for some colder weather overall, especially the northern part. There could be a shift to below-normal temperatures. In southern Illinois it looks to shift back to normal late-December-January temperatures. During that period there is greater potential for more precipitation to fall as snow.”

Ford sees a possibility of a repeat of the winter of 2020-21.

“Because of the milder start to winter, we could be setting up a situation like we had last year when it was very mild in December and January and winter really came on in February,” he said. “That’s somewhat characteristic of La Niña winters — a late onset.”

The milder start to winter could be a positive for farmers in the northern part of the state who have had periods of drought, according to Ford.