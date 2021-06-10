Water quality, B10 among winners in Illinois’ new budget

Many farmers and their advocates are happy with some things the Illinois legislature accomplished in the final hours of its spring legislative session, which technically ended at midnight May 31, but crept into the wee hours of June 1.

Funding for agriculture-related items, including ag education and county fairs, stayed pretty consistent, said Kevin Semlow, director of state legislation at Illinois Farm Bureau.

Big funding increases were given to the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy efforts, which became a new line item with $15 million funding per year. Of that, $3 million is for implementation of NLRS best practices for farmers, including planting cover crops, Semlow said.

The 3,000 page bill received no Republican votes and was criticized for cutting some tax incentives to businesses.

Still, advocates were also thankful legislators worked overtime to pass the $42.3 billion budget. The state lacked a complete budget for the better part of three fiscal years from 2015-17, forcing many state agencies to cut services or borrow money to survive.

At crunch time, hundreds of pages of legislation are reviewed within hours.

“My floor is littered with printed copies of the bills and amendments we go through,” Semlow said the day after the marathon ending of the session.

Clean energy

Clean energy legislation, which farm groups are watching closely, was not completed. IFB is lobbying for farmers against energy companies getting eminent domain to acquire land for expansion. Rural residents also don’t want to see the Prairie State Generation Station shut down early before other energy options are available because it could push rates higher.