Holiday shoppers have a good selection of books about agricultural history and policy, along with how-to journals and Americana.
“Your Food, My Adventure” follows Phil Bradshaw’s work, describing people, places and events that shaped his career.
Few farmers have devoted as much of their lives to agriculture as Bradshaw.
Bradshaw, who produces crops and livestock in Pike County, Illinois., has led numerous organizations, served presidents and traveled the world while advancing the cause of his chosen field. He shares his experiences in a new book.
“It’s mostly about my activities off the farm,” he said. “I was able to meet secretaries of agriculture and met most of the presidents during that time.”
His political cooperation was jump-started by his friendship with the late Paul Findley, a former U.S. representative serving Illinois’ 20th Congressional District. Findley had a 22-year career in Congress before losing his House seat to Dick Durbin, now the Senate Democratic whip.
“I became pretty good friends with Paul Findley,” Bradshaw said.
That friendship opened the door for decades of agricultural involvement for Bradshaw. He was among the first group of ag leaders who visited China after President Richard Nixon’s historic overture to the largely isolated communist nation that opened it up to world trade.
He also attended one of the Summits of the Americas during the Obama administration.
Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture John Block is among those heaping praise on the book.
Bradshaw has held leadership positions in several ag organizations, including as president of the United Soybean Board. During the 1960s he worked on launching commodity checkoff programs.
“I tell about how agriculture relates to other activities,” he said. “The book describes how many dollars of commodity checkoff programs are collected today.”
He has held positions in a number of other state, national and international agricultural organizations. As president of the Inter-American Group for Eradication of AFTOSA, he chaired a committee that worked to eradicate foot-and-mouth disease in the Western Hemisphere. He also served as chairman of the World Initiative for Soy in Human Health.
Bradshaw’s book arrived at a difficult time, with the world dealing with COVID-19.
“With the pandemic, I was scheduled to go to southern California and Tucson for book fairs,” he said. “Those got canceled. I’ve been a little disappointed that I haven’t been able to promote it as I’d like.”
Here are a few other books about agriculture, available through normal channels such as Amazon and in bookstores:
Feeding the People: The Politics of the Potato
By Rebecca Earle
Potatoes are the world’s fourth most important food crop, yet they were unknown to most of humanity before 1500, when European explorers were introduced to the tuber in
modern-day Peru. It tells the story of how eating became part of statecraft, and provides a new account of the global spread of one of the world’s most successful foods.
Start Your Farm
By Forrest Pritchard and Ellen Polishuk
Billed as the first comprehensive business guide of its kind, “Start Your Farm” covers questions such as:
- Why be a farmer in the 21st century? Do you have what it takes?
- How do you access education, land and other needs with limited capital?
- How can you reap an actual profit, including a return on land investment?
- How do you build connections with employees, colleagues and customers?
- At the end of the day, how do you measure success?
The Food Police: A Well-Fed Manifesto About the Politics of Your Plate
By Jayson Lusk
Ban trans-fats? Outlaw Happy Meals? Tax Twinkies? Those are some issues tackled by Lusk in this book. He takes on the likes of Michael Pollan, Alice Waters and Mark Bittman in a tirade against “fascist food snobbery.”
Among points Lusk makes is that organic food is not necessarily healthier or tastier; genetically modified foods haven’t sickened a single person but have made farmers more profitable; farm policies aren’t making us fat; and vogueish locavorism is not greener or better for the economy.
No More Food Fights!
By Michelle Payn-Knoper
Resource limitations, animal welfare, and biotechnology are just a few issues cropping up to create confusion in the grocery store. Ultimately, both farmers and food buyers are making a personal choice, and author Michele Payn-Knoper calls for decorum instead of mayhem in the conversation around farm and food.
In Meat We Trust: An Unexpected History of Carnivore America
By Maureen Ogle
Ogle lays out the untold story of how meat made America: a tale of the self-made magnates, pragmatic farmers, and impassioned activists who shaped us into the greatest eaters and providers of meat in history.
Ogle guides readers from colonial time to the urban meat- making factories of the 19th century to the hyper-efficient packing plants of the late 20th century.
The Locavore’s Dilemma: In Praise of the 10,000-Mile Diet
By Pierre Descrochers
A new generation of food activists has come to believe that sustainable farming and “eating local” are the way to solve a host of perceived problems with our modern food supply system. But after a thorough review of the evidence, economic geographer Pierre Desrochers and policy analyst Hiroko Shimizu have concluded these claims are mistaken. In this book they explain the history, science and economics of food supply to reveal what locavores miss or misunderstand: the real environmental impacts of agricultural production; the drudgery of subsistence farming; and the essential role large-scale, industrial producers play in making food more available, varied, affordable, and nutritionally rich.
Driving a Table Down
By University of Iowa Press
On Sept. 23, 2018, photographer Barry Phipps drove seven hours south from his home in Iowa to his parents’ house in southern Missouri. There they wrestled a family heirloom into his car — a wooden table for his Aunt Diane — and Barry and his mother drove more than 1,200 miles to Diane’s home on Florida’s Gulf Coast, then drove back to Missouri.
Phipps presents the 104 color photographs in Driving a Table Down — selected from more than 2,000 photographs taken over the twelve-day trip — in sequential order to show, in his words, “what does and does not change as one travels through shifting cultural and geographic regions.”