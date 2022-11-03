What factors impact the value of farmland?

While the price of farmland has shot up 35% in pockets of the Midwest in the last couple of years, factors determining value are pretty consistent. Income potential and location are still key in the monetary value of farmland.

“I know ‘unprecedented” is overused, but it is accurate to describe land values right now,” said Luke Worrell, a farm manager, real estate broker and owner of Worrell Land Services in west central Illinois.

“Since the beginning of 2021, certain classifications of land are up 25 to 40%, which is remarkable. We have continued to see strength all the way into the middle of this year.”

Worrell, who is also the 2022 chairman of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Appraisers’ land values survey, said demand and prices have risen so quickly “it seemed every listing was a record.”

Last September, $16,900 per acre was a Morgan County record. Almost a year later, a neighboring tract of land sold for $20,900. Worrell notes the land in the newer sale had a wind turbine on it, but the increase is still remarkable.

That land wasn’t the exception. Other tracts at same auction went for $20,000 and $19,000.

“It’s a real-life example of appreciation we can see in a year,” he said.

Determining value

While the trend is up, Worrell still looks at each property individually.

Overall, farm composition including the percentage of tillable land and income potential are key factors in determining value, Worrell said.

“I start with looking at the returns on farmland,” said Gary Schnitkey, University of Illinois ag economist and professor.

In recent years, as the income of farmers has gone up, so has farmland, he said.

The land’s productivity index rating is a guide to price. And if land is tiled, for example, you can scale the potential income even further.

Some factors in addition to tillable land, such as recreational potential, hunting licenses, pasture with good fences and water for livestock or timber harvest, add value.

“Slowly you start accumulating as much data as you can,” Worrell said.

He tries to get as much production and yield history as possible, which might include soil tests and tillage history. He builds a complete picture of what a property has to offer, including “farmability” which is better if there is one large field rather than patchy, small fields, he said.

“We always hear about ‘location, location, location.’ That has never been more true,” Worrell said.

In Worrell’s home county of Morgan, certain neighborhoods are stronger than others. The same farm in one part of the county can bring a drastically different price than in another part, he said. It depends on the demand.

“We’re one office in Jacksonville covering 10 to 12 counties in west central Illinois, and we have seen a wide range of prices in this pandemic,” he said. “The precise location of a farm plays a big role.”

If it is positioned between lots of financially strong farms, it makes a difference. Within five minutes of looking at the farm in a plat book, you can start to feel pretty confident about what the range will be, he said.

Tackling trends

It’s not really a surprise that farmland prices soared at least 20 to 25% in the Corn Belt in the last couple of years, according to Bruce Sherrick, University of Illinois ag economist. A variety of factors have pushed them up, he said.

Proposed changes to taxing estates a couple years ago prompted some land sales. Floods in 2019 and other conditions lowered grain surplus, raising grain prices. The government provided “tons of assistance” during the pandemic. Interest rates have been low and farm income has been higher, said Sherrick, the director of the TIAA-CREF Center for Farmland Research.

“All led us to this moment in time where the markets are working,” he said.

Further, farmland is seen as a hedge on inflation over time. As worldwide demand for protein grows, there will be need for more grain for livestock. Continued interest in carbon storage in farmland and use of renewable energy options also add to farmland value, he said.

However, with rising interest rates and input costs, people question how long the trend can go up, Sherrick said.

While interest rates are going up, it hasn’t been enough yet to have an impact on farmland, Schnitkey said.

Often, a trend such as rising farmland values lasts two or three years, and we are at the end of the second year, Worrell said.

“We will we soften gradually,” Worrell said. “I don’t think we will roller coaster it down. … I don’t think it will surprise anybody if we start to level out.”

In a July 1 survey of 82 ISPFMRA professionals from across the state, 60% thought farmland values had reached a plateau, 20% thought there was more room to go up in 2022 and 20% thought there would softening by the end of this year, Worrell said.

Those who thought prices would go up after July were correct and those who thought prices might soften a little by the end of the year might be right too, he said.

“Everybody is expecting the market to catch its breath,” Worrell said.

Like Worrell, Schnitkey doesn’t see a sharp decline.

“I don’t think we’ll see downward pressure until corn is $4.50/bu.,” he said.

Hopefully that won’t be in 2023, Schnitkey said.