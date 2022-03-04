Women kept farms productive during the war years

While their fathers, brothers and husbands held rifles and grenades during World War II, many American women were armed with rakes and hoes.

The Woman’s Land Army (WLA) is a somewhat forgotten group formed during the most significant event of the 20th century. While WAC (Women’s Army Corps) and WAF (Women in the Air Force) programs get most of the attention in history books, the agricultural component of women on the home front may have been equally important to victory.

“As in World War I, the government was convinced that wheat would win the war,” said Pam Riney Kehberg, an agricultural historian at Iowa State University.

About 15 million men were called to service following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, greatly diminishing the labor force not only in other industry, but also agriculture. In some ways, it was the rural equivalent of the utilization of female labor in the factories illustrated by Rosie the Riveter. The WLA and related programs employed 3.5 million laborers during the war years.

“In both wars, men in the U.S. could get draft deferments for agricultural labor, but many chose to go anyway,” Kehberg said. “In World War II, a huge proportion of the population in the countryside left immediately at the beginning of the war, so there was a real need for agricultural labor.”

Wives, daughters and other females living on the farm already did a lot of the work, but the men who owned the farms and those who were hired hands were in short supply. The government responded with WLA, in which women were recruited to work on farms. Ironically, many ended up doing other functions.