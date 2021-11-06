WWII veteran credits farm upbringing for his survival

DESOTO, Ill. — It’s been nearly 80 years since Jack Tripp battled Germans in the mountains of northern Italy, but he remembers it like it was yesterday.

He was thrust into a hot mess virtually the minute his transport ship arrived in Europe.

“The first 24 hours were as bad as anything I went through over there,” said Tripp, sharp and sassy at age 97. “We were always in a battle here or there.”

As a member of the 88th Infantry Division, Tripp landed in Naples in 1944. He spent eight months in German-held Italy, where combat was a regular occurrence. Though death and destruction was all around him, he managed to come home without a scratch.

“I never got wounded,” he said. “I didn’t get a Purple Heart. I didn’t want a Purple Heart.”

His life began on the family farm in Jackson County. His father had contacted the doctor because Tripp’s mother was in labor. The doctor said she was not yet ready to give birth, and he headed out for another house call. But it wasn’t a false alarm after all.

“My dad had to help with the birth,” Tripp said. “He cut the umbilical cord.”

His parents never registered the birth, so Tripp didn’t have a birth certificate. When he became draft age, he had to report to the clerk in the county seat of Murphysboro with an affidavit signed by his mother attesting the date of his birth: Aug. 11, 1924. After 17 weeks of basic training in Texas, he took a train to Newport News, Virginia.

“The next day I was on a damn ship,” he said. “There were 96 ships in the convoy. We zigzagged all across the Atlantic because the Germans had submarines. We had a sub chaser in our convoy.”