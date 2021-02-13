Yield Lab founder continues to pursue plant advancement

Thad Simons has taken a circuitous agricultural journey, from Georgia farms to Europe and finally to St. Louis.

The Georgia native began his international career with a law degree from the University of Georgia. Simons also has degrees from Columbia University in New York and the College of Sorbonne in Paris.

While in Brussels, Belgium, he joined Monsanto at its European headquarters there. In 2001 Monsanto sold one of its divisions, which became the animal health and nutrition company Novus International, to Japanese conglomerate Mitsui. Simons stayed on as the company’s general counsel. He soon became Novus’ chief executive officer.

Later, he relocated to St. Louis, where he founded The Yield Lab, an accelerator focused on plant technology.

Simons resides in suburban St. Louis with his wife Betty, a Belgian-born lawyer. He is still actively involved with the Yield Lab. IFT recently spoke with Simons about his life and career.

IFT: How did you become involved in international business?

SIMONS: The University of Georgia had a program at Brussels. That got me interested in international affairs and international law. But I first got interested as a student. I loved all things international. (Former Secretary of State) Dean Rusk was one of my professors.

IFT: You became CEO of Novus with a law background rather than a business degree. What was that experience like?

SIMONS: It is unusual for a Japanese company to have a lawyer running the company. It was like a startup; we had to build it from scratch. We had to build all the other functions. We had people in about 20 countries. For a young lawyer, it was a great opportunity to start a company. Today, it’s well over $1 billion in annual sales.