Young farmers pave the way to full-time career

The path young people take to arrive at a farming future can be paved with difficulty, delay and disappointment. But another “D” word helps many arrive — determination.

Even growing up as part of a farming family is no guarantee of success today. Obstacles abound. Land acquisition, financial backing and a plethora of other issues can be daunting.

Fortunately, many plow ahead with the goal of achieving that dream.

Here are three young people who have farming in their sights. All have higher education, familial ties to agriculture and a strong desire to make farming their life.

‘Opportunity for growth’

Matt Herman didn’t grow up on a farm but hopes to work on one the rest of his life. The native of Mount Carmel, Illinois, has a good start.

“Ever since high school I knew I wanted to do something in farming,” said the 24-year-old.

Farming skipped a generation in the Herman family. His parents don’t farm but both sets of his grandparents do. He plans on returning the family name to the fields of Wabash County, in southeastern Illinois.

He dived head-first into agriculture while at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he obtained an opportunity to do some undergraduate research in crop management. The project was initially designed as a look at phosphorus efficacy, but a wet period forced a switch to another location where he worked with nitrogen fertilizers.

“I fell in love with the agronomy side of things,” Herman said.

Following graduation, he signed up with a farm service cooperative in southeastern Illinois where he sold fertilizer and crop protection chemicals. He is now a Burrus Seed account manager. But he is always close to the soil.

“I farm in the spring and fall,” Herman said. “I work very closely with my grandfather (Bud Herman), where I do 90% of the equipment operation.”

His grandfather’s farm is small by today’s standards — about 450 to 500 acres. But it may be the perfect starting point for the young Herman.

“We don’t have a huge farm,” he said. “But there is some serious opportunity for growth. Just this year, four people retired from farming in that county. There is a lot of potential for me for growth. I guess I just have to wait my turn.”

Herman believes starting off on the retail side of the industry has armed him with valuable knowledge and experience.

“Being on the seed sale side of things, I have to ask a lot of questions about their operation to make sure I’m recommending the correct product,” he said. “In turn, I get to learn a lot of things about different farm operations and how different actions sometimes come with the same or different results.

“I’m a very analytically minded person, so that really helps me. If that works on his farm maybe I can try it on mine. Not only am I helping them, sometimes I’m learning things on the backside too.”

He plans on purchasing a spray drone for fungicide application.

“If things work out like I hope, I can be farming full time,” he said.

‘Stay flexible’

Trevor Maiers is taking a more direct route to having his own farming operation. His father and grandfather — Tim Maiers and Kenny Crim, respectively — farm in Adams County, in western Illinois. The farm is a rich mix of crops and livestock.

“My maternal grandfather has been a row-crop farmer for 45 years,” Maiers said. “My dad has been farming with his uncles for quite a few years. He has had a cow herd for about 20 years with a partner.”

The 24-year-old Maiers spends a lot of his time on the road, transporting steers back to the farm in Payson, just south of Quincy, where they are backgrounded before being sold for finishing. The family recently put up a monoslope confinement barn and another gable-top barn for the cattle.

They purchase the steers at about 610 pounds and put some weight on them before shipping them to a feedyard. There is also a cow-calf herd on the farm.

“I have 25 cows of my own,” Maiers said. “In the winter and spring we have three different herds. I help my dad and his uncles on the row-crop and contract hog side. We dabble in quite a bit of stuff. I do most of the trucking. I get to enjoy the ups and downs of the road now and then.”

Maiers became heavily involved in FFA while in high school and enrolled at Iowa State University. Following graduation in 2020 he joined a custom harvesting team, then landed an internship with a large grain company in Michigan.

“I worked with people from around the world in harvest crews,” he said. “Then I got that first taste of corporate ag. I learned a lot working for them. Through all those experiences I found out that the farm is where I belong.”

The Maiers family grows corn, soybeans and alfalfa on about 2,000 acres. They also raise some hogs.

“It’s important — especially in Illinois — to stay flexible,” Maiers said. “It was time to build something to complement the row crop, to take opportunities in both industries. My day-to-day work is obviously on the cattle side, but we grow pretty good corn and beans in the western part of the state.”

While his plans are firmly focused on farming, he said he will allow developments to determine whether his future lies more in grain or livestock production.

“Timing and opportunities will let me decide which one to pursue,” Maiers said. “My grandfather lost quite a bit of ground — a tax problem for him and a futuristic problem for me. We decided feeding cattle can fix both our problems.”

‘That’s the goal’

Adam Kozuszek also used education as a bridge to a farm career. The 24-year-old was an FFA member all four years at Waltonville High School in Jefferson County, then received a bachelor’s degree in ag mechanization at the University of Illinois in 2019.

He went to work for a Case IH dealership as a service manager and that remains his day job. But he’s never been far from the farm, helping his father and other relatives, who grow corn, soybeans and wheat.

“Growing up, I helped my grandpa and uncles,” Kozuszek said. “My dad farms on his own in Nashville (Illinois). He farms just a couple hundred acres. A few years ago, I started renting some ground from another uncle who decided to retire from farming. It’s about 100 acres. I’ve been farming that the past two years.”

Like many young farmers, Kozuszek’s education helped him land a job in agriculture that serves as a bridge to full-time farming.

“The idea is to be able to farm full time,” he said. “I have quite a bit of growth to do between where I am now and being able to farm full time. But that’s the goal. Obviously, it’s hard to plan for picking up ground, but I’m trying to upgrade equipment so I can take on more than we have right now.”

One of his uncles, retired high school ag teacher John Kabat, is an independent hog producer who also has cattle.

“I help Uncle John with the cattle and hogs whenever he needs help. But I’m not really involved in livestock production,” Kozuszek said.

He is taking it slow, sizing up his options with an objective of having his own spread. And when equipment breaks down, he knows what to do.

“I feel like I’m in pretty good shape,” he said. “If I have the opportunity to pick up some ground, I’ll do that. The nice part is, I definitely have plenty of mechanical experience. I always worked on stuff growing up.”