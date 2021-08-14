Young leader gains from many ag opportunities

There are many opportunities for leadership in agriculture. It’s just a matter of finding the right ones at the right time, said Drew DeSutter, a fourth-generation farmer.

He farms with his dad Jim, uncle Randy and cousin Matthew, growing corn and soybeans and raising some cattle in western Illinois.

DeSutter, at age 34, will soon age out of some young farmer leadership opportunities, but he has already gained from, and contributed, to several organizations.

“There are lots of opportunities for leadership in agriculture. Sometimes people worry about the time it takes to get involved, but you do get more out of it than you put into it,” said DeSutter of New Windsor, Illinois.

His first learn-by-doing experiences were with 4-H and FFA.

“It was a good stepping stone,” he said. “My dad and my uncle are very involved in leadership programs and encouraged me to get involved.”

The University of Illinois graduate didn’t know if he wanted to follow in their footsteps with the Illinois Farm Bureau at first.

“I wanted to do my own thing,” he said.

He soon got involved in the IFB Knox County Young Leaders group and found it a good fit.

“It was a good social atmosphere. After being in college and around peers constantly, coming home to a small rural community is not quite the same,” he said.

It was good to be with “like-minded” people his own age again.

He quickly got involved with IFB discussion meets.

“I enjoying talking about agriculture and like a competitive environment,” he said.