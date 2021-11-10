Youth in Ag: Potatoes spell sweet success for ‘driven’ teen

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on kids under 18 making a difference or growing a business.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The teen founder of Jill’s Sweet Potatoes has customers lining up for their taste of the fall veggie.

When Jill Uken planted 500 sweet potatoes — her biggest crop yet — she was hoping she might have mechanized help harvesting, but rainy weather didn’t allow that to happen.

Instead of trying a plow, the 17-year-old entrepreneur, with help from her parents and a few others, was limited to harvesting the crop with shovels in hand because the soil was too wet after repeated rains in October.

“It builds character, but it’s not as much fun,” Jill said.

Last year she planted 250 sweet potatoes.

“This year I doubled my crop,” said Jill, wearing a purple logoed T-shirt supporting her business.

She uses a plot of land at Clearview Farms in Champaign, which features regenerative farming of 27 different crops.

As a labor-saver this year, she irrigated the 50-foot rows of sweet potatoes with a drip line system served by big white tanks at the end of the row. By the end of the season, the sweet potato vines claimed the water tanks as a place to grow.

Jill’s Sweet Potatoes business is an FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience project.

“At the start of this school year, the officer team characterized her in one word, ‘driven,’” said Jennifer Wherley, the teen’s ag teacher and FFA advisor at Mahomet-Seymour Community Schools. “It shows a great deal about her character and ambition when not only adults but her peers recognize her relentless need to accomplish goals and her hard-working ambition.”