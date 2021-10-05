 Skip to main content
Oct 4, 2021: Bean yields high, but green stem a battle

  • Updated

After switching to soybeans, we were rained out this Friday with 16 acres left. The soybean yields are very high, but green stem has been a battle, causing the combine drive to be a bit slower. A few days later we were able to start back with harvesting corn. The 113-114-day corn is still testing 19% moisture. The higher maturity corn is yielding better compared to the 110-day corn. We continue to evaluate the performance of each hybrid and might switch up our order for next year. We hope to finish soybeans in a few days. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

