After switching to soybeans, we were rained out this Friday with 16 acres left. The soybean yields are very high, but green stem has been a battle, causing the combine drive to be a bit slower. A few days later we were able to start back with harvesting corn. The 113-114-day corn is still testing 19% moisture. The higher maturity corn is yielding better compared to the 110-day corn. We continue to evaluate the performance of each hybrid and might switch up our order for next year. We hope to finish soybeans in a few days.
Oct 4, 2021: Bean yields high, but green stem a battle