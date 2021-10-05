Oct. 4, 2021: Harvest reaches 50% in area

Harvest has progressed to at least 50% in the area. A lot of guys started cutting beans last week and yield reports are good. Beans are making from 65 to 85 bushels per acre. Some operations have stayed in corn due to stalk quality concerns. There is some down corn in the area and there would be a lot of down corn with one more windstorm. Most of the corn moistures are running in the teens with some guys having corn as low as 13%. With one day of rain in the 10-day forecast there will be a lot of beans cut in the next two weeks.
