 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 4, 2021: Harvest reaches 50% in area

Oct. 4, 2021: Harvest reaches 50% in area

  • Updated

Harvest has progressed to at least 50% in the area. A lot of guys started cutting beans last week and yield reports are good. Beans are making from 65 to 85 bushels per acre. Some operations have stayed in corn due to stalk quality concerns. There is some down corn in the area and there would be a lot of down corn with one more windstorm. Most of the corn moistures are running in the teens with some guys having corn as low as 13%. With one day of rain in the 10-day forecast there will be a lot of beans cut in the next two weeks. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News