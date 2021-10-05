 Skip to main content
Oct. 4, 2021: 'Harvest rolls on'

Harvest rolls on here on our farm. We got caught up on all the beans that we felt comfortable cutting midweek. We’ve been in the corn since then. Got some rain, about a half inch, that slowed us down, but got back at it Sunday afternoon. Yields are phenomenal. Some of the best corn our farm has ever produced. What beans we cut were good, and the others look to be promising as well. Looking to get some wheat in the ground shortly if everything falls into place. But for right now, we are taking what comes our way and delighted to be pushing onward. 

