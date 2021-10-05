Oct. 4, 2021: Soybean moisture low, but yields strong

Soybean harvest is wrapping up quickly. Moisture is 10% and below, but yields seem to be strong considering the lack of rainfall we have had. The corn crop is drying down just as fast with moisture in the teens and stalk quality continuing to degrade. We received a little shot of rain over the weekend, which was beneficial for wheat and cover crops that have been sitting in dry soil. There is a significant amount of dry tile lines with below-normal water levels in our local creeks and rivers.
