As a non-partisan organization, you might ask yourself why the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) would wade into this very heated political time for Americans. The truth of the matter is that agriculture is not a red or blue issue.
Rural communities matter now more than ever, and resiliency for rural America continues to be our goal.
No matter who wins on Nov. 3, the next President of the United States must:
1. Preserve and expand market access for U.S. food and agriculture products.
2. Protect workers in the food and agriculture sector and increase availability of qualified labor.
3. Prioritize keeping our food safe for consumers.
4. Expand rural broadband access for our rural business and communities.
5. Enhance resilience across the entire U.S. food supply ecosystem.
6. Invest in climate resiliency programs.
NASDA is a fierce advocate for implementation of existing trade agreements while encouraging the negotiation of new agreements.
It’s critical that our next President includes key elements in their trade policy such as maintaining our presence in the World Trade Organization (WTO), which, with a bit of needed reform, sets clear rules of international trade for our farmers and ranchers. Leading on trade is the best way for us to promote science-based trade standards globally. We should be writing the rules of the road.
In addition to continued implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and China Phase One, the next Administration should immediately continue to actively pursue free trade agreements with the U.K., the fast-growing Asia Pacific region, and beyond.
Americans need a functioning and resilient food supply system, without sacrificing the health and safety of our nation’s front-line farm and food workers. … It is critically important that our next administration (and our Congress) provides federal resources and support to help states specifically manage food and agriculture worker protection, as well as availability to qualified workers. Furthermore, it is imperative that these resources are accessible to the state departments to utilize and meet local needs.
Assuring that our food supply is safe is a significant responsibility shared by the FDA and the states. The food and agriculture sectors, as a critical infrastructure, will require continued resources to allow state departments of agriculture to oversee food safety, and thereby continue the high confidence of all Americans in the food supply chain.
Eliminating our digital divide is the crown jewel of rural resiliency. NASDA members have advised the Federal Communications Commission on the connectivity and technology needs of precision agriculture in the U.S. and helped the USDA gather information from rural America on how to bridge gaps in broadband infrastructure. On the local level, NASDA members are mapping out farming areas with limited access to broadband services so that local governments can better work to provide internet access.
We continue to collect lessons learned from NASDA members as we advocate for more COVID-19 food supply chain aid. This aid must trickle down to small and medium-sized producers, meat processors, and food processors and cannot leave out key players such as our National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN).
NASDA calls on the next administration to support voluntary, market- and incentive-based programs that enhance the resiliency of agriculture in responding to the climate. We will stand with farmers and others in agriculture in advancing climate outcomes that are economically sustainable and supported by peer-reviewed science.
We are ready to use our united, non-partisan voice to be the key experts for agriculture in the next administration. There’s no doubt that cooperation between state and federal partners will be the linchpin to the resilient rural communities of our future.