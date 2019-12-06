As I look around our area, it seems there are quite a few new machinery storage buildings and shops being built, as well as older buildings being expanded, renovated or improved.
Perhaps my storage buildings and shop area need to be updated, too. After all, inside storage certainly better protects expensive equipment, and a well-organized shop can take a lot of stress out of prepping and maintaining equipment.
This holds true for any size operation.
But where to start? Chad Rupert, sales consultant at Morton Buildings, offers some insights.
“The size shop you might need is a very specific question based on particular needs and requirements for the operation,” he says. “I do have a favorite for most operations: a 72-foot by 96-foot building. Most shops that I’ve built have been this size.
“Of course, you really can’t build one too big, but you sure can build one too small. But there are a lot of different requirements and a lot of different budgets. Still, a 72-foot by 96-foot fits most of the requirements.
“A lot depends on your door orientation,” continues Rupert. “With a 72-foot-wide building, you can get in a 24-row planter, folded. If you have a side door on it, you can get a semi pulled in on the side.”
Rupert and I also talked about flooring and whether having a concrete floor was actually necessary.
“It really doesn’t matter if you have rock or concrete,” he notes. “If you decide on a concrete floor, your base is the most important consideration. You might think you need an 8- or 10-inch floor. But it doesn’t really matter how thick your concrete is, if the site base is done properly.”
You also might want to top-coat the concrete flooring with an epoxy.
“You can keep the floors really clean,” says Rupert. “Nothing sticks to it. No stains. But it does come at a hefty price, from $5 to $7 per square foot. You really have to want it.”
To my surprise, Rupert suggests that the first thing a farmer should consider is whether or not you want an office, and, if so, how that office should be laid out.
“The majority of our shops anymore have an attached office with possibly a bathroom and even a shower in there,” he explains. “An attached office saves internal storage space in the building. Sometimes we’ll do a 12-foot by 24-foot office that might have nothing more than a table, desk and a bathroom. Bigger offices often have room for parts storage, either on the ground or in a loft where we’ve built a flooring system above the office for your electronics, meters and so forth.”
Safety in and around a building is important as well.
“You should have a super bright, clean interior,” says Rupert. “The lighting is so much better now with the LED lights.
“You also need to do your air lines properly. Don’t use PVC pipe. I’ve seen a few shatter — though not highly likely, I’ve seen it happen. Go ahead and spend a little more money on your air lines. A proper air system increases your safety a thousand fold, because you’re in a controlled environment.”
Companies like Morton Buildings can design and complete your structure. As for parts bins and tool storage, you’ll most likely need to look elsewhere. Fortunately, there are many other companies willing to help.
One of my favorites is Northern Tool + Equipment. They offer tool chests, workbenches, bin, racks, wall-mount storage systems, shelving, lockers, garage storage systems and so much more. You can order online or through a catalog that’s a joy to pore over on a chilly, rainy day.
Of course, local hardware stores and the big chains such as Lowe’s, Menards and Home Depot may offer many of the same types of products. The question, then, is exactly what you need to buy.
I found more information from Purdue University in a publication titled, “Planning Farm Shops for Work and Energy Efficiency” by Extension agricultural engineers William Friday, Don Jones, Samuel Parsons and Ronald Strickland.
According to the publication, the greatest weakness of most farm shops is the lack of an organized arrangement of hand and power tools, which would permit repairs to be done efficiently and safely. Specific areas should be designated for welding, machining and lubrication. In addition, shops should have areas designated for carpentry, plumbing and electrical work activities, tools and supplies.
The publication includes various shop layouts and suggestions for shop size, location, security and access. You can find it online at https://bit.ly/33g6fEt.
If you’re thinking about putting up a new building or renovating a current one, consider what Morton Building’s Chad Rupert has to say: “A few months after their shop is completed, people just can’t believe they’ve ever got along without one. They’re in a better mood. They aren’t fighting things. Their equipment is in better shape. Honestly, no one has ever been disappointed about spending money on a shop.”
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.