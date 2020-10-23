As harvest continues to finish up across the Midwest, it might be a good time to take a hard look at your current combine.
After all, you’ve taken a lot of care and effort to get the best crop possible. Prepping the seedbed. Reducing compaction. Planting the right seed varieties. Controlling weeds and pests. Now, is your harvest process measuring up?
If it’s time to look at a new combine, there are quite a few models to consider, including new 2021 models from AGCO and John Deere.
This past August, AGCO introduced the new model 10 and 10T Fendt IDEAL combines to North American producers. According to the company, these IDEAL combines deliver industry-leading maximum engine power of 790 HP, up to 20% more throughput capacity than previous models, and harvesting automation that makes operation easier and ensures top grain quality.
For even higher cleaning capacity and great throughput, the IDEAL 10 offers a redesigned cleaning system compared to Class 8 and 9 models. The IDEAL Balance return pans evenly distribute large amounts of material to the cleaning system, minimizing grain loss and increasing grain sample quality.
The Fendt IDEAL 10/10T combine includes the same major features and systems as the existing models. The rotors in the dual helix processor are each 24 inches in diameter and nearly 16 feet long, almost 2 feet longer than the nearest competitor’s models. The processor generates huge centrifugal force at a much lower speed, so the crop remains in the rotor longer, which is gentler on grain and straw. In addition, operators will spend less time unloading and more time harvesting with the fastest unload rate in the industry, 6.0 bu./second, with the IDEAL Streamer 6.0 auger as standard equipment.
When I climbed into a Fendt IDEAL combine displayed at Commodity Classic, I noticed something was missing — the steering wheel. The combine was equipped with IDEALdrive, the first joystick steering system on a combine from a major manufacturer. It’s an option available in 2021 on the IDEAL 10T and all IDEAL TrakRide-equipped combines in North America.
Eliminating the steering wheel and column gives the operator an unobstructed, end-to-end view of the combine header, especially the center of the header where the crop enters the feeder house.
With IDEALdrive, you steer the combine by moving the joystick left or right with a slight movement of your hand. Steering is more accurate with less muscle activity, taking strain off your wrists, forearms, shoulders, and back during long days in the cab. The steering sensitivity adjusts based on the speed of the machine. Controls typically found on the steering wheel or steering column are now on the joystick at the operator’s fingertips, and all other left- and right-hand controls are within easy reach.
In June, John Deere added two new models of X Series Combines to its 2021 harvesting lineup.
The X9 1100 can harvest up to 30 acres of tough, high-yielding wheat per hour and harvest up to 7,200 bushels per hour in high-yielding corn.
“As conditions change, an X9 Combine can make automatic adjustments for the operator so it consistently operates at peak levels,” says Matt Badding, harvesting product manager for John Deere.
X Series Combines feature a wide feeder house, dual separator and the industry’s largest cleaning shoe, that work together to improve crop flow and increase harvesting capacity.
“At the heart of the new combine is the X Series Dual Separator (XDS) with the largest threshing and separation areas Deere has ever offered. Crop in the XDS is threshed and separated during nine revolutions, resulting in less grain loss and increased harvesting capacity,” notes Badding.
During harvest, highly fuel-efficient X Series Combines can run up to 14 hours without refueling. An all-new John Deere PowerTech 13.6L Engine works with a robust belt-drive system and updated ProDrive XL Transmission to improve fuel efficiency.
John Deere also updated its entire header lineup for combines to include new HDR Rigid Cutterbar Drapers, RDF HydraFlex Drapers, CR and CF Corn Heads, and a BP15 Belt Pickup. Each is compatible with John Deere X Series and most S Series and T Series Combines.
Sometimes new models can be all about design. The new AGCO Fendt IDEAL and John Deere X Series Combines, though, bring new levels of efficiencies and performance, as well.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Illinois.