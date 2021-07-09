Companies add creative options for seeding cover crops

There continues to be a growing interest in interseeding cover crops. Depending on your particular farming methods, interseeding a cover crop can offer a number of benefits including improving soil moisture use, suppressing weeds, fixing nitrogen for next year’s crop, and building organic matter in the soil.
Over the past few years, interseeding has attracted the attention of machinery companies, too.
One such company, Rowbot Systems, has plans to provide a self-driving solution that navigates between two rows of corn doing work tasks and collecting data. Kent Cavender-Bares, CEO of Rowbot, notes that “right now, we’re focused on delivering in-season nitrogen fertilizer and then seeding cover crops prior to corn harvest.
“The unit operates in the gap between rows of corn, so our platform can run regardless of crop height. This enables work to be done at the right time for the crop rather than when things are easy for conventional equipment.
“Our business model is to deliver Rowbot services for $12 to $17 per acre, depending on application and level of precision.”
The company was founded in 2012 by Cavender-Bares and his two brothers.
“One brother is a large-scale farmer in western New York, and the other is a robotics expert,” he says.
The Rowbot, though, is not yet ready for commercial sales.
“We are still early in the commercial roll out,” says Cavender- Bares. “Since this is a very complex concept, it’s been difficult to raise much-needed investor capital.”
Cavender-Bares and his team continue to test and improve the machine, though. They’ve found that their latest model featuring tracks instead of wheels is more stable and has greatly improved mobility.
In 2014, InterSeeder Technologies launched commercial sales of its InterSeeder product, a multipurpose machine that simultaneously plants three rows of cover crops while spraying post-emergent herbicide and nitrogen fertilizer in single passes between four or six rows of knee-high corn.
“InterSeeder is the only machine on the market enabling farmers to plant winter cover crops during June among growing stands of corn while spraying fertilizer and weed-killing herbicides in one operation,” says Chris Houser, co-founder of InterSeeder Technologies.
“Farmers in regions where post-harvest planting seasons often are too short now can produce cover crops that save on planting costs, improve yields, and supply fall and spring forage.
“The InterSeeder semi-mounted no-till grain drill simplifies relay planting and sustainable farming. An all-season implement, it operates effectively with a 90-horsepower tractor for planting wheat, cereal rye and soybeans, and its 10-foot length allows easy hauling on roads.”
According to the company, the InterSeeder reduces the time, energy and cost of planting cover crops in corn and potentially other row crops. The machine makes it possible for farmers to develop a soil cover year-round, while being environmentally responsible.
Hagie Manufacturing also has designed a cover crop interseeder. Initially, they removed the liquid tank from a high-clearance Hagie STS10 sprayer and replaced it with a Gandy dry box to hold cover crop seed and move that seed through the boom system where it drops through hoses that hang in between 30-inch rows.
Hagie’s Cover Crop Interseeder also can be retrofitted to 2007 and newer STS sprayers. The seeding system includes an 80-cubic-foot Gandy dry box and works with 60-, 80- and 90-foot booms.
You might want to take a look at Hiniker, as well.
The company notes that growers wishing to go the interseeding route can choose Hiniker’s three-point-mounted, folding toolbars up to 40 feet in length (16-row 30 inches or 24-row 20 inches), along with toolbar-to-hopper mounting packages. These interseeding configurations offer precise placement of cover crops into standing corn crops in spring or early summer.
Interseeding may not be for everyone. If it fits into your farming program, though, you may be able to reap some major short- and long-term benefits. And there are some great machine options to get the seed between rows and into the soil.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.