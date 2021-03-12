Companies customize mowers, upgrade outdoor tools

Here’s a bit of interesting information: Ten to 12% of the world’s population is left-handed. And more men than women are left-handed.
In a world where it seems that nearly everything is set up for right-hand operation, skilled left-hand control can be a challenge.
Why do I bring this up? Country Clipper recently released their Left-Hand Joystick Conversion Kit. With this kit, dealers can convert right-hand joystick Country Clipper models to left hand, accommodating operators who are more comfortable and efficient with a left-hand joystick steering configuration. Currently, the kit is compatible with Country Clipper 2021 model Charger and Boss XL units.
“Our unique joystick steering in our zero-turn mowers has traditionally been a right-handed steering machine,” says Blaine Fields, Country Clipper national sales manager. “This left-hand conversion kit will allow more users to customize their equipment, optimizing their operating experience.”
Blain notes that the 2021 Charger & Boss XL series are re-engineered from the wheels up. The models combine Country Clipper’s joystick or twin-lever steering, ContourDTS pivoting front axle, and maintenance-friendly stand-up deck features with an all new design that emphasizes performance and operator comfort.
Country Clipper isn’t the only company bringing out new lawn and garden products.
Exmark has updated its Quest family of premium residential zero-turn riding mowers. Exmark product manager Mike Mayfield says updates to the new Quest machines leverage technologies originally developed for the company’s Lazer Z family of commercial zero-turn mowers.
“The Series 2 cutting decks on the new Quest models are a good example of this trickle-down effect,” Mayfield says. “Fabricated and welded from high-strength steel, the Series 2 cutting decks deliver superior strength, cut quality and long-term durability when compared to the stamped steel decks often found on competitors’ residential zero-turn mowers.”
The new cutting decks offer improved clipping discharge for a cleaner, more consistent finish cut quality. Bagging is improved, too, with the Exmark’s available bagger accessory. The 42-, 50- and 54-inch cutting decks also feature tools-free belt shields for easier maintenance access.
With the launch of its new TITAN MAX zero-turn mower, Toro has redefined its residential zero-turn mower lineup. According to the company, the TITAN MAX offers reliability, comfort, and the power to mow vast expanses with ease. Designed with Toro’s professional-strength DNA, this machine delivers precision grass cutting for manicured lawns, as wells as the brute strength required to tame pasture lands.
“In the last year, we’ve completely overhauled our residential zero-turn mower offering,” says Clint Briscoe, marketing manager at Toro, “But we weren’t stopping there. We’ve never done anything this big, and when you lay eyes on this beast, you’ll never want to ride another mower again.”
The TITAN MAX features heavy-duty components including the ultra-strong, tubular steel frame found in Toro’s commercial Z Master Series and a 26-hp KOHLER 7000 Series engine with a canister air cleaner. Its 3100 fully serviceable hydros produce ground speeds of up to 9 mph. Massive 23-inch drive tires are designed to put the rider in an elevated seated position for enhanced visibility.
Toro also has announced all-new additions and enhancements to the Toro 60V Flex-Force electric outdoor power tool lineup. New products include chainsaws, pole saws and stick edgers. Additionally, they are expanding their current line-ups of electric trimmers, blowers, hedge trimmers and lawn mowers.
Chemical and fertilizer applicator company L.T. Rich is back with a new name and an improved, expanded product line for 2021. The new company — Z Turf Equipment — is now part of the Exmark family of products, offering a new line-up that includes six spreader-sprayer models, three aerators and one slicer-seeder.
“We didn’t change the fundamental designs of the machines, as existing users are very happy with their Z-Spray and Z-Aerate machines,” notes Jonathan Guarneri, Z Turf product manager. “Our focus was on refining the machines, improving quality control, and eliminating variances from one product run to another that occurred in the past.”
A good example of this refinement is a change to clinch nut fasteners, instead of weld nuts. Guarneri says the change virtually eliminates cross-threading of fasteners, both on the production line and during service.
“A change in fasteners may seem like an insignificant detail, but it’s one that can have a major impact on serviceability and long-term durability down the road,” Guarneri explains. “All fasteners are sourced from approved suppliers, and this change has substantially improved both quality and consistency.”
Husqvarna, Dixie Chopper and ECHO have announced new products, product updates, and customer services, as well. Now is the time to check them out before the lawn and garden need attention.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.