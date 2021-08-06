Connection, control focus of new machine tech

There are several new ag tech products for machinery being introduced this summer.
However, maybe the best news I’ve seen recently is not a new product at all. It’s a service that’s being offered for free.
Here’s the info: You now can quickly activate the JDLink connectivity service and manage your connected machines within your John Deere Operations Center account, either on the web or the mobile app, without paying subscriptions.
Renewals are no longer required as well, so customers can simply activate the service and leave it on.
“Previously for each machine, customers had to choose the right subscription, time frame and price. Activations took many steps and each subscription renewal had to be separately managed,” says Jennifer Badding, manager, precision ag for John Deere.
“Because of the extra steps required, some customers let their subscriptions lapse, or they passed on the opportunity to connect their machines. As a result, these customers have been missing out on the value of Connected Support and precision agriculture.”
As of July 14, though, once you log into the Operations Center, you’ll be asked if you want to activate the service. After completing a few steps, JDLink connectivity service will be enabled to provide continuous wireless service and make it possible to monitor your machines and the farm anytime from anywhere.
An available automatic enrollment feature means you no longer need to worry about machine connections. Future purchases of equipment built with JDLink mobile telematics gateways (MTGs) can be automatically enrolled.
“Connectivity is critical for today’s farms, and no other company offers better agronomic and machine connectivity than John Deere,” Badding says. “Linking customers to their work, results, teams, advisors, equipment, dealer, and to John Deere is important, and we’re making connectivity simple. This way customers can focus on their farms with less worry about connecting several different machines or managing multiple subscriptions.”
Machine connectivity is a major emphasis these days, especially between different brands and different technology support systems.
CNH Industrial and AGCO are offering up some possible solutions.
CNH has expanded DataConnect that enables the viewing of mixed-brand fleets in a single platform. It’s now live with an increased line of six major digital platforms with Case IH, STEYR and New Holland joining John Deere and CLAAS.
With the new DataConnect, you can view five different machinery data parameters from your machine fleet, including current machine location, historical machine position, fuel tank level, status of the machine in the field and machine speed.
AGCO officially has announced the pilot of its Precision Ag Line (PAL) program. It makes precision farming expertise available to farmers using AGCO-branded products such as Challenger, Fendt, Gleaner, Massey Ferguson and Precision Planting, even when those products are used in conjunction with equipment from other manufacturers.
If you’re looking to automate more of your hay and forage operations, Vermeer Corporation has a few new products to consider — onboard bearing temperature sensors, automated baling assistance technology, and Forage Commander, a field data management app.
The onboard bearing temp sensors are wireless, battery- powered temperature sensors that help you monitor baler bearing temperatures from the cab, providing maintenance notices before the bearing reaches its end-of-life.
Vermeer’s Automated baling assistance technology is a windrow guidance system for the Vermeer ZR5-1200 self-propelled baler. It uses light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors to track the windrow and automatically steer the machine.
“This automation can allow the operator to focus on other aspects of the baling process. It’s a step towards us taking the guesswork out of creating a consistent, good-looking bale,” says Gary Burns, Vermeer forage innovations senior systems engineer.
The Vermeer Forage Commander app connects the user’s smart device via Bluetooth to the data gateway unit located on the baler, providing the latest field stats including bale weight, bale moisture and bales per hour.
Finally, a bit of fun.
John Deere is bringing the farm to young game enthusiasts with the latest version of FarmCraft, a Minecraft experience. Created in collaboration with John Deere, it gives players an introduction to modern agriculture through the virtual use of machines, processes and decisions that go into today’s farming operations.
It’s intended to educate young people on the importance of agriculture. Players undertake farming missions including planting and growing crops and then harvesting them.
“John Deere places a significant focus on youth education as a means to increase the number of students interested in pursuing college degrees and careers in agriculture,” says Lauren Willis, global manager of brand licensing. “Our team sees FarmCraft as a fun and unique way to introduce the industry to a whole new generation of young people.”
New technology continues to drive efficiencies for farmers, and, perhaps, can provide more understanding for non-farm audiences.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.