If fall tillage has been a part of your year-over-year operation, this year may be a bit different depending on where you farm in the Midwest.
For instance, soil science and agronomy professionals with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service are advising Iowa farmers with crop damage from the Aug. 10 derecho that leaving their soils undisturbed this fall and planting cover crops outweighs the costs of tillage.
Mike Henderson, state agronomist with the NRCS in Des Moines, says residue in downed corn will be more susceptible to decomposition.
“Corn that was root-lodged, green snapped or with pinched stalks will have reduced resources to reach full maturity,” he says. “The stalks will be cannibalized by the plant to put all remaining resources into kernel development.”
The impact will be a reduction in the carbon to nitrogen ratio (C:N) of the corn residue, which in turn will allow the soil biology to break it down faster than in a normal year.
“Since stalks and leaves will be in contact with the soil longer this fall due to a lower C:N ratio, it’s likely to have less residue to manage next spring than in a normal year,” says Henderson.
“Tillage will accelerate the decomposition to a point that little to no residue will remain through planting next spring. This will expose the soil to additional degradation and crusting and potentially impact conservation compliance on HEL (Highly Erodible Land) fields.”
Since 2017, the NRCS and its partners have been encouraging farmers to “keep the stubble” on their harvested crop fields with a special month-long campaign called “No Tillage November.” Mirrored after the cancer awareness “No Shave November” campaign that encourages people not to shave during the entire month, the NRCS campaign encourages farmers to keep tillage equipment in their machine sheds in the fall and keep the crop stubble on their fields.
Still, in many parts of the Midwest, fall tillage, done right, can get you a faster start on next spring’s operations.
Kinze Manufacturing tillage product specialist Justin Render recommends four practices for effective fall soil and residue management:
- Reduce compaction. Wet weather and saturated soils increase the risk of compaction during harvest. Waiting for the soil to dry is recommended, but not always feasible.
“Tillage is one way to manage surface compaction by taking care of ruts or tracks in the field,” Render says.
- Distribute residue evenly. Combines should be properly set up to achieve even distribution of residue.
“Pay attention to your combine head and chopping and spreading systems for proper adjustment and operation, especially as harvest conditions change,” Render advises.
- Speed decomposition. Crushing, shredding and spreading the crop residue evenly will speed the decomposition process.
“The faster farmers can get residue near microbial life when temperatures are warmer, the faster the residue will start decomposing,” he explains.
- Consider a winter cover crop. Protect your soil over winter and early spring with cover crops, but keep carbon and nitrogen cycles in mind when selecting and managing them.
“Legumes capture nitrogen from the air and transform it into soil. Other crops, such as grasses or brassicas, hunt nutrients in the soil and immobilize them in the root zone, saving them to mineralize at a later time when crops can use them,” Render explains.
This fall, you can choose from three new Kinze narrow transport models in its Mach Till hybrid horizontal tillage lineup. Offered in 30-, 36- and 41-foot sizes in a three section frame, the units fold for transport down to 13 feet, 2 inches for the 30- and 36-foot models, and 16 feet for the 41-foot unit. The unit model numbers are 302, 362 and 412.
Kinze continues to offer 20- and 26-foot bi-fold models with a transport width of 13 feet, 10 inches.
Great Plains also recently introduced their new Terra-Max Hybrid Tillage System that uses a blend of vertical and conventional tillage methods or tools. You can get an aggressive field pass at faster operating speeds. Terra-Max can be used as primary and secondary tillage to address a wide variety of needs from killing weeds and sizing residue to preparing a perfect seedbed.
Offered in 20- to 40-foot models, the Terra-Max is designed to perform variable-intensity tillage with adjustable front and rear coulter gangs. The front gangs adjust from 0 to 8 degrees, while the rear coulter gangs adjust proportionally from 0 to 6 degrees for adaptability in ever-changing soil conditions.
The Terra-Max is offered with the optional Implement Command system, allowing you to set, adjust and monitor the unit from the tractor cab.
Fall tillage equipment options continue to expand. “Keeping the stubble,” though, might be the best option for many this year.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.