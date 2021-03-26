Dealers help prep hay equipment for summer season

The smell of newly mowed first-cutting hay is the promise of early summer. I find its aroma to be nearly magical, bringing memories of earlier times and long, warm days in the field (much hotter and more humid as the summer wore on), hay crew camaraderie, and the satisfaction of a job well done.
While the basics of haymaking have not changed since I worked on a hay crew, the machinery sure has.
Now, we don’t just cut the hay, rake it a couple times, then tie it up in small square bales to be stacked on wagons and in the barn. We have mower-conditioners and windrowers that crimp the crop for faster drydown, rakes that are gentler on the crop, round balers and net wrap in assorted sizes, and large square balers. All are designed to put up nutrition-packed, solid bales while reducing the amount of labor and time required to put up that crop.
As with all equipment, hay tools need proper maintenance for efficient and effective operation.
With the acquisition of the Kverneland Group in 2013 and Great Plains in 2016, Kubota has been offering Kubota-branded hay tools. Kubota dealers offer specific inspections, repair and parts for that equipment, as well.
“Now is the time to be thinking about your hay equipment, get it out, and check it over,” says Dave Palmer, Kubota senior product manager for implements. “Be early and proactive to ensure your equipment is ready and primed to get through the first cuttings of the season.
“If you’re more of a ‘do-it-yourselfer,’ start by checking your PTO, gearbox oil, bearings, belts and chains to see what needs replacing. When you’re checking gearbox oil, a good rule of thumb is to check hydraulics, coolant, brake and battery fluids to determine if you need a top-off or need to replace it altogether.
“Next to your tractor, your round baler is a critical part of your spring line up. While your tractor needs its oil and filters changed at least once a year, Kubota recommends changing the gearbox oil on your baler every few years or 5,000 bales, whichever comes first.”
Belts also need checked. The company BalerBelt.com, an online ordering service for ag parts, notes that “some baler manuals provide guidance about the lifespan of belts. Many belts will need replacing after a decade or so. But some farmers are still baling with 20-year-old belts.
“A better indicator is bale volume. After handling 7,500 bales, a belt will have reduced ability to grip the hay or baler rollers. But some belts may chalk up 25,000 bales or more before needing replacement.
“Storage and operating conditions also affect belt lifespan. A baler kept inside the barn is likely to have longer belt life. Farmers who bale with higher belt tension, in the interest of maximizing bale density, often report a shorter lifespan for their baler belts.
“Generally, though, center belts in round balers are subjected to a higher proportion of crop weight and have a tendency to stretch. So, at the start of the new hay season, cut any of these longer belts so that all belts are at the same length, ensuring tight bale density and conformity.
“The pin or cable fasteners that hold belts together are particularly weak points. Most baler manufacturers recommend replacing these fasteners at least once a year.
“Slide your hand along each belt’s surface to make sure it can still grip the crop. If the surface feels too slick, replace the belt. Whenever there’s any doubt about the viability of a baler belt, it needs replacement.”
BalerBelt.com also highlights the value of recordkeeping.
“Take notes as you inspect your hay equipment. Jot down the number of hours of operation when items are replaced or serviced. This practice not only records compliance with the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule, but also serves as a guideline for future troubleshooting,” the website says.
Take note when you lubricate chains, check/replace bearings, replace damaged cutting parts, and check/repair hydraulic hoses. It’s the right time to stock up on replacement parts, too.
That first-cut hay aroma is just around the corner. You’ll enjoy it more when your hay tools are inspected, serviced and ready to go.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.