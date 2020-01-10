If you thought the last 10 years simply flashed by, you are not alone. I, for one, have noticed that the seasons — and years — seem much shorter. Perhaps it’s just a function of growing older and becoming more aware of all the changes happening around me.
Agriculture is no stranger to rapid change and the increasing rate of change, especially when it comes to ag machinery.
I have had the pleasure and honor to interview many ag equipment company representatives over the past 10 years. Their business and new product insights always have been helpful in developing these articles.
So, for a look back at the past decade in ag equipment, I received comments from three such representatives: Chris Dempsey, Case IH Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) marketing manager; Joel Dawson, director of production and precision ag marketing at John Deere; and Brad Arnold, vice president, Global Crop Cycle and Fuse Connected Services, at AGCO.
While there have been a host of new products and services introduced by these three companies from 2010 through today, Dempsey, Dawson and Arnold all agree technology has had the biggest, most influential impact on the ag equipment market.
“Until now, agriculture has been about doing more with more, but this new digital era is changing that,” says Dawson with Deere. “It’s about doing more with less and providing farmers with additional tools to make more informed choices. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are key technologies to building a continually smart, evolving and more efficient farm.
“In general, the past 10 years have seen overall capability and capacity improve. Integrated technology is helping automate more tasks and gives producers remote access to their equipment. And there are more digital tools than ever available to producers, including JDLink Connect telematics, the John Deere Operations Center and Gen4 Command Center Displays, and new mobile solutions.”
“At AGCO, we have grown our technology business tremendously,” adds Arnold. “Through Fuse, AGCO has brought some core technologies such as guidance and telemetry in-house. Concurrently, we have worked to create an open network for technology that gives our customers the most options to optimize their businesses from other solution partners.
“We have also carefully explored technology and found effective ways to reshape parts of the crop cycle. For example, Precision Planting has remade planting, so each seed has the best possible chance of emerging and reaching its full yield potential.”
For Case IH, Dempsey notes that technology has helped take chaos out of the cab.
“This focus ensures owner-operators are more productive and turns hired drivers into skilled operators,” he says.
“We’ve brought this high level of automation to innovations such as AFS Harvest Command combine automation technology, AFS Soil Command agronomic control technology, and our ISOBUS Class 3 automated baler technology, to name a few. And with the AFS Connect Magnum series tractor, producers now benefit from new capabilities, including remote display viewing and software updates and the ability for dealers to perform diagnostics and support from anywhere.”
Although technology and software have been major drivers of change, each company is also proud of the new hard iron they’ve introduced over the years.
“In the past 10 years, the John Deere ExactEmerge high-speed planter was introduced and delivers the accuracy of a planter at 5 mph while working at 10 mph where conditions permit,” says Deere’s Dawson. “This lets producers get their crops in during tight planting windows caused by adverse weather conditions, for example.”
AGCO’s Arnold notes, “AGCO has, through acquisition and growth, created a full-line solution for our customers. Through the entire crop cycle and into storage and protein production, we have top-of-the-line products.
“For example, the Fendt 1000 tractor line has changed farmers’ perspectives on how to use high-efficiency wheeled tractors for big jobs in the field.”
Other AGCO products of note introduced during the last
decade also include the Fendt Ideal Combine, Precision Planting (year after year), Hesston large square balers and RoGator and TerraGator applicators.
“Over the last decade, our customers have played a key role in driving that product development,” says Dempsey of Case IH. “Our Customer Driven Product Design process helps us stay ahead of marketplace pressures and understand what new products and features we need to bring to the field.
“We’re proud to be an industry leader in tillage, as well as track technology, featured in products such as our Steiger Quadtrac and Magnum Rowtrac series tractors. In harvesting, we’ve also seen continued success for our Axial-Flow combine, which has consistently helped producers harvest more efficiently.”
Looking back at the past 10 years has been an interesting exercise. However, these companies and others manufacturing ag equipment have a strong vision of what’s ahead.
As AGCO’s Arnold puts it, “The last 10 years of innovation have given us a foundation for the next 10 years, which we really believe are going to be revolutionary for ag equipment and ag tech. We can’t wait to get that next decade started.”
We can’t either, Brad Arnold. We can’t either.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.