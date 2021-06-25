Equipment companies take on tech support

Imagine you own and operate a business where you have a variety of machines, along with interconnected technologies that operate those machines and processes. It must be difficult, if not impossible, to add new machinery with new technology that doesn’t match up with what you currently have or plan to update.
Wait. You don’t have to imagine that. You live it.
As a farmer, you depend on equipment that’s chock full of technology proven to make your work easier, faster, more productive and more profitable.
As for tech support, it’s a relatively simple process, as long as you stick with equipment from a single manufacturer, or as long as the equipment can use applications (apps) from a single source.
What happens, though, if you have a John Deere or Case IH tractor and have an interest in the new Fendt Momentum planter? Or, you like the Fendt tractor, but already have a John Deere MaxEmerge planter? How and where do you get tech support?
Cody Light, manager of field execution for Fuse at AGCO, recently told me of a new program they’re piloting at select dealers in North America.
“It’s called Precision Ag Line (PAL),” he says. “It’s designed to streamline the operational support services of AGCO and our dealers beyond what we offer today. PAL will make precision farming technical experts available to farmers and users for the support of any precision ag technologies that are used in conjunction with AGCO equipment, including John Deere, Trimble, Ag Leader, Topcon and Raven.
“The goal of PAL is to have a subject matter expert for each of those different providers. That’s essential. Ultimately, we’re all about taking care of the customer.”
Here’s how it works, according to Light: “Customers of participating dealers only need to dial or text their dealer support number to speak directly with technical experts for immediate assistance. So, we’re maintaining that important line of communications direct to the dealer. PAL, though, further streamlines our response for precision farming technical assistance and requests.
“It’s something that no one has ever tried to do up until now. It’s certainly unique and innovative. In addition to supporting customers with a full line of equipment from AGCO, It will try to provide a solution resource for customers who have a mixed-fleet situation.”
While PAL is still in a controlled test area as of now, AGCO plans to quickly ramp it up and expand it to other dealers in North America in the coming months.
“So far, the responses and experiences have been really positive,” tells Light. “We’re excited to make it available to a much broader audience.”
Even with the new PAL offering, AGCO still places their dealers at the center of tech support.
“Our local dealers have developed systems of communicating with their own customers,” explains Light. “And we at AGCO align our services with the existing lines of communications through the dealers whenever possible. This gives customers a simplified communications method — calling or texting their local dealers — for their technology support needs. In most cases, a customer can get their situation taken care of with the dealer support. When necessary, though, dealers are able to bring in AGCO’s team.”
The same applies for John Deere. Kyle DeSmith, marketing manager for precision ag, notes, “First and foremost, with the majority of support, we’re going to direct people to our dealers. While we can handle some things from a Deere perspective, we rely on our dealer network to do a majority of the support. They’re the boots on the ground and the closest to the customer.
“Ultimately, everything come back to connectivity,” continues DeSmith. “Connectivity involves real or near-time data transfer creating better ways to accomplish a variety of important tasks on the farm for both machine and agronomic information.
“A connected machine enables everything. It requires a little piece of hardware and the JDLink product to enable it. You can get support for that either through infield support or our Service ADVISOR remote product.
“As far as John Deere supporting this program, we’re continually evolving, building and adding value to the offerings to the suite of services. We always provide customers with software updates over the air three times per year. And those updates come with a variety of new added-value features.”
There’s no doubt that new machine technologies have been of great benefit and are now even easier to operate. Tech support/assistance has become more accessible, as well.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.