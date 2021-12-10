Machinery upgrade plans need early start

Now that the majority of corn and soybean crops are in, it might be time to take action on all those equipment plans you’ve been making for next spring.
Maybe there’s a new tractor, tillage tool or planter that could help improve operating efficiency. Or you’d like to make some parts upgrades or simply repair or replace worn parts.
In most other years, carrying out these plans wouldn’t be much of a problem. This year is a bit different, to say the least.
New equipment, for example, is in high demand. In fact, the October sales report from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers shows that overall unit sales of both ag tractors and combines have continued their growth above an already-hot pace set in 2020.
The AEM report showed “U.S. total farm tractor sales climbed 4.8% in October compared to 2020, while U.S. self-propelled combine sales jumped 72.9%, the fourth month in a row of growth near or above 20% for harvesters. The sub-40 hp tractor class stayed positive, growing 4.5%, while the mid-size 41-100 hp segment was up 4.1%. Heavy duty units saw another big month, with 100+hp units up 10.3%. Year-to-date farm tractor sales remain up 11.4%, and combine growth moved to 24.4%.
October also saw a UAW strike by workers at 14 John Deere facilities across the U.S. Fortunately, an agreement was reached on Nov. 15 with operations resuming on Nov. 17. Still, some supplies of new equipment and parts at dealerships were affected. Of course, Deere is working to quickly catch up to demand.
CNH Industrial, parent company for Case IH and New Holland, has been dealing with supply issues, too, temporarily closing several of its European agricultural, commercial vehicle and powertrain manufacturing facilities this fall.
Despite all the upheaval this year, equipment manufacturers continue to develop and introduce new products for 2022. Let’s take a look at just a few.
John Deere is updating its 6R portfolio, adding new 6R 140 and 6R 165 tractors to expand the 6R tractor lineup.
New 140-horsepower John Deere 6R 140 and 165-horsepower 6R 165 tractors will give you more choices in the small- and mid-frame class of 6R Series tractors. All 6R Series tractors deliver an extra 20 to 40 horsepower (depending on the model) in tough conditions such as heavy transport, PTO and hydraulic applications thanks to Intelligent Power Management (IPM).
These new 6R tractors offer an enhanced operator station with cornerpost display, up to 9,020 pounds of increased hitch-lift capacity, an economy PTO, a larger hydraulic pump and IPM to deliver additional power when needed.
A new loader control handle with integrated reverser puts critical functions in the palm of your hand. When combined with new technologies such as Dynamic Weighing and Level-To-Horizon, these new John Deere tractors are ideal for loader work.
Case IH is adding the Patriot 50 series sprayer to its lineup of self-propelled application equipment. With an exceptional operator environment, complete vehicle control, enhanced connectivity solutions and integrated spray technology, the Patriot 50 series sprayer is designed for productivity and high-efficiency spraying. Three new models — the Patriot 3250, 4350 and 4450 — are available to order now for 2022.
Available for fall 2022, the VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool from Case IH offers simple, variable gang angle adjustments that can be performed on the go. According to the company, the VT-Flex is ideal for mixed farms and small to midsize grain operations. It’s available in widths 11 to 25 feet.
You’ll see some visual changes in New Holland equipment starting with 2022 equipment models.
New styling will be applied to New Holland Roll-Belt round balers, BigBaler PLUS large square balers and brand new Speedrower PLUS self-propelled windrowers in 2022. These appearance upgrades follow styling cues that were first introduced on the BigBaler High Density large square baler.
For Model Year 2022 production and beyond, you’ll will notice more yellow paint to reflect New Holland’s heritage. The lighter color also provides greater visibility from an operational, service and safety perspective. When combined with New Holland’s signature Natural Flow equipment styling, these new haytools will stand out in the field even more.
Yes, it’s time to plan for spring 2022. Equipment demand and parts supply issues have made it even more important to start working those plans.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.