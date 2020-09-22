If you have a high school student going into their junior or senior year at school, you’ve probably had some discussions with them about future career choices.
If not, you still could be affected by the next generation’s choices.
As you know, farm equipment continues to become more complicated, relying more on technology, yet still based on nuts-and-bolts mechanical operations. Ag engineers fully understand and embrace this relationship to develop new, more efficient products. Meanwhile service technicians must be able to adjust and, if needed, repair these new machines, as well as previous models in use on farmsteads and ranches.
Needless to say, the need for ag service techs is growing. According to the website myfuture.com, “Overall employment of heavy vehicle and mobile equipment service techs is projected to grow 4% through 2028, about as fast as the average for all occupations. As the stock of heavy vehicles and mobile equipment continues to increase, more service technicians will be needed to maintain them. Demand for farm equipment repairers will be driven primarily by the need for agricultural products to feed a growing population.”
The industry needs ag mechanical engineers, as well. That growth rate is projected to be 5% over the next eight years, or again, about the same as all occupations.
In other words, employers looking for ag techs and engineers will have to compete with other occupations.
Farm equipment companies understand this and have taken steps to develop and support ag tech educational programs, partnering with universities and community colleges around the country.
For example, the John Deere TECH Program at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Ill., is “specifically designed to advance the skill level of new John Deere service technicians. Students learn in an environment that stresses a balanced rotation of classroom theory and hands-on labs outfitted with advanced training aids, plus the latest ag equipment and resources,” according to a company news release.
“Students learn about John Deere’s diesel engine systems, powertrains, hydraulics, machine setup and adjustment, as well as high-tech precision farming systems, electronics, schematics, diagnostic computers and the computer-assisted resource materials used throughout the John Deere service network, such as Service ADVISOR. The program emphasizes communication skills and other general education disciplines essential to a successful career in ag service.
“Plus, participants gain valuable, practical insight and real-world experience by applying what they’ve learned during paid Supervised Occupational Experiences at John Deere dealerships.”
Students who complete the two-year program are awarded an Associate in Applied Science Degree. John Deere TECH students who pass also have an opportunity to receive their Service ADVISOR, hydraulic and electrical certifications.
John Deere TECH programs can be found at 24 colleges throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Recently, Case IH donated tractors to three technical schools: Parkland Community College in Champaign, Ill.; North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D.; and Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, S.D. Each received one donated tractor.
The tractors will be used as training aids for diesel technology programs to benefit students’ education. Each school that received a donated tractor is partnered with a local Case IH dealer and has a program to train students to repair agriculture equipment. The tractor models, a Puma 170, Optum 270, and Optum 300, have a total retail value of more than $500,000.
Some companies have established relationships with ag universities, as well, setting up research facilities where future engineers can learn while developing the next major farm equipment product.
One example is the AGCO Acceleration Center developed in partnership with the University of Illinois. The center focuses on “developing solutions to farming challenges and creating advanced technologies to help farmers protect their harvest and their animals — all to feed a growing world population.”
University of Illinois undergraduate and graduate students work at the center year-round to develop capabilities in data science, web development, mobile applications and engineering.
“The new AGCO center brings the total number of students working at the Research Park at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to 700 at 115 companies with more than 2,000 employees,” says Laura Frerichs, director of the research park.
Adam Weiss, GSI director of global product management and technology, notes that the Acceleration Center will help the company develop products to sell, web-development projects, and long-term strategies.
Discussion on the next projects has already begun. Before the grand opening of the facility, a roundtable conversation was held to give university faculty a chance to interact with AGCO staff and researchers to brainstorm about ideas for future projects.
If you’re preparing to have “the talk” with your high school junior or senior (talk about careers, that is), be sure to check out all the career opportunities available in agriculture, as well as all the educational opportunities to get them ready for those occupations.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.